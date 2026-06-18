The Traitors' Civilian Season Gets New Title And Two-Hour (!) Premiere — Find Out When Season 5 Will Debut On NBC

Heads up, fellow Faithfuls: Big news for "The Traitors" is afoot!

Not only does the show have a spunky new title — NBC's fall iteration will be titled "The Traitors: New Blood" — but we also have a premiere date. The civilian-only installment will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

As previously announced, this season will not feature celebrities and socialites. Rather, host Alan Cumming is opening the castle doors to 22 everyday Americans, who the network says were hand-picked from a search that resulted in over 60,000 traitorous hopefuls.

For the uninitiated, "The Traitors" is set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, where contestants work together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. "Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves," reads its official description. "Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If at the end of the game the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money."

The series' first four seasons included Reality TV stars from shows like "Survivor," "Big Brother," "The Challenge," and the "Real Housewives" franchise. Sports pros, comedians, aristocrats, and more have also been known to walk the castle's hallways, in search of the game's villainous Traitors.

Are you excited to see Alan host a game full of regular Joes, or will you miss the Bravolebrities, among others? Let us know in the comments!