Quotes Of The Week: Widow's Bay, Not Suitable For Work, Brilliant Minds, The Vampire Lestat, And More
Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? Try handing him our latest Quotes of the Week — what dad doesn't love a good one-liner?!
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "My Adventures With Superman," "Brilliant Minds," "The Vampire Lestat," and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."
Also featured in this week's roundup: RuPaul delivers a memorable speech at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, "Widow's Bay" struggles to land a rhetorical plane, and Mindy Kaling's "Not Suitable for Work" gives B.J. Novak a shoutout.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)
My Adventures With Superman
"Lois, we cannot get involved. They need to figure this out on their own. Remember, neither of them has any romantic experience."
"Wait, Jimmy does, right?"
"Not that I've seen."
"Ah, so that's why you two have bunk beds."
Clark (Jack Quaid) and Lois (Alice Lee) get to the bottom (bunk) of Jimmy and Kara's awkward chemistry
Widow's Bay
"Have you ever heard of the trolley problem?"
"You mean back in '42 when we tried to build one and all the workers disappeared?"
"No... what?! No, no."
Mayor Tom (Matthew Rhys, with excellent comedic timing, once again) tries to explain a hypothetical ethical dilemma to Ruth (K Callan), but gets nowhere fast
Not Suitable For Work
"Well, I'm gonna go see if B.J. Novak has any more shroom chocolate."
Of course BFF Novak gets a nod in Mindy Kaling's latest
The Vampire Lestat
"Santagio I could understand, at least he had a presence. But Armand?!"
We kind of love that this is Lestat's (Sam Reid) honest reaction to Louis and Armand's relationship — and we also miss Santiago
The Las Culturistas Culture Awards
"If you don't watch Bravo, here's what you need to know about the 'Summer House' drama this season."
"OK, so, wild stuff. Ciara and Amanda were best friends, right? But while Ciara and West were reconnecting, Amanda separated from her husband Kyle, and she and West started full-on dating. I'm talking kissing at the Yankees game while wearing each others clothes. And as for Carl? Well, Carl's a mess."
"And as for you at home who only watch Bravo, here's what you need to know."
"Our country is at war."
"But this speaks to Rule of Culture No. 12."
[In unison] "War is Bravo for men."
"Las Culturistas" besties Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang share their latest Rule of Culture
The Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bonus Quote!)
"I'm going to use this award to prop open the door where I keep all my Emmys."
RuPaul pitches a creative use for his hefty Cultch trophy
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
"What the hell is 'gluten-reduced'? If a lot of gluten kills you, does a little less... make you blind?"
Paula (Tatiana Maslany) is having a tough time picking the right treats for her soccer mom party
Brilliant Minds
"Oh god, is it weird that I only served sausages? I literally threw a sausage party."
"Yeah, if they didn't know you were gay before..."
Oliver (Zachary Quinto) realizes with horror that his choice of dinner party meal was super odd, and Josh (Teddy Sears) can't help but agree