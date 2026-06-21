Quotes Of The Week: Widow's Bay, Not Suitable For Work, Brilliant Minds, The Vampire Lestat, And More

Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? Try handing him our latest Quotes of the Week — what dad doesn't love a good one-liner?!

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "My Adventures With Superman," "Brilliant Minds," "The Vampire Lestat," and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."

Also featured in this week's roundup: RuPaul delivers a memorable speech at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, "Widow's Bay" struggles to land a rhetorical plane, and Mindy Kaling's "Not Suitable for Work" gives B.J. Novak a shoutout.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)