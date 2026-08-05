What To Watch Wednesday: Sterling Point And The Shards Premiere, Ted Lasso And The Challenge Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Sterling Point" debuts on Prime Video, Ryan Murphy's "The Shards" premieres on FX, and "Ted Lasso" and "The Challenge" return with new seasons.
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Showtimes for August 5, 2026
A Woman of Substance
Season 1 finale: Young Emma's business is failing, but an unlikely alliance may be her lifeline; an unforeseen danger awaits 1970s Emma.
Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
In this documentary, comedian Mo Gilligan tours the U.K. and U.S. on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it.
The Challenge
Season 42 premiere: Filmed entirely in Thailand, a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize; Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit.
Diarra From Detroit
Diarra and friends work to free Chris so she can dump him; their investigation takes them to the heart of a secret society.
The Hardacres
Season 2 premiere: The family encounters a powerful newcomer, Lady Imelda Hansen.
Let's Marry Harry
Series premiere: Harry Jowsey hands over the reins of his love life to those who know him best (Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty) to guide him through a carefully selected pool of potential matches.
The Oval
Max informs Alonzo and Lilly that Jason is targeting agents, setting off a dangerous chain of events that forces alliances to shift and secrets to surface.
Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi
Series premiere: Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro, while Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery.
Sterling Point
Series premiere: Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and adoptive father (Jay Duplass), 17-year-old Annie's (Ella Rubin) life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada.
Ted Lasso
Season 4 premiere: Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.
X-Men '97
The X-Men confront a ghost from their past.
Big Brother
The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.
MasterChef
Celebrity chef, social media icon, and past contestant Nick DiGiovanni joins as a special guest to test the chefs' ability to turn their cultural roots into the next viral food sensation.
The Valley
Lala sits down for her first "Valley" reunion; Zack butts heads with Brittany as he unleashes pent-up rage; Luke's behavior leaves an awkward tension in the air.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Country music star Brad Paisley teams up with MLB legend Clayton Kershaw, followed by comedian Michael Kosta and actress Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Next Gen NYC
Before the group heads out for BravoCon, Riley hosts Girls Night 2.0; Emira is ready to bury the hatchet with Charlie, but a new revelation sets things back again.
The Shards
Series premiere: A group of privileged high schoolers — played by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell — navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence in 1980s Los Angeles.
The Ark
Strickland leads a search party while Garnet encounters a new enemy; a power struggle breaks out on Ark 1.
House of Stassi
Georgi settles into Stassi's house; Stassi begins to concentrate on Beau's unhappiness; Katie and Stassi's rekindled friendship sparks problems for Kristina and Taylor.