Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Series From Seth MacFarlane Ordered At Peacock

New achievement unlocked!: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for an adaptation of Matt Dinniman's popular science fantasy LitRPG novel "Dungeon Crawler Carl."

The series is in development through Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and Universal Global Television. Dinniman, who is on board as co-executive producer, made the official announcement on Instagram.

"Surprise! I'm happy to announce that our friends at Peacock have *officially* greenlit the 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' television series!" he wrote in a caption. "Me, Chris Yost and Seth MacFarlane and his team at Fuzzy Door are all really excited to get to work. In the coming weeks I'll have more details, and if you're going to SDCC be sure to catch me and Chris on our 'DCC' panel. In the meantime I wanted to thank you, the fans, for helping make this happen."

"Dungeon Crawler Carl" follows the titular character and his ex-girlfriend's cat, Princess Donut, "two of the few survivors of the mining, transporting, processing, and consumption of Earth's resources by an alien corporation, as they are forced to compete in a dungeon crawl recreated from those resources for an intergalactic reality show program," reads its official description.

There are eight books in the "DCC" series thus far, with the latest releasing May 12, 2026. There are plans to complete the series with two additional sequels in the near future.

Will you be watching the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" TV series? Let us know in the comments!