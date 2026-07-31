What To Watch Friday: Batman: Caped Crusader Returns, Fightland Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Batman: Caped Crusader" swoops back into action, "Adults" releases a special prequel episode, and "Fightland" enters the ring.
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Showtimes for July 31, 2026
Batman: Caped Crusader
Season 2 premiere: In the grim Gotham City, affluent philanthropist Bruce Wayne goes beyond his humane capabilities and transforms into Batman — but his crusade for justice leads to perilous consequences.
Breaking Bear
Season 1 finale: Just when the bears think things can't get any crazier, unexpected turn-ons, Dwight's musical, and a new enemy prove them wrong.
Cape Fear
Limited series finale: The Bowdens have everything to protect; Max has nothing left to lose.
The Drama
An explosive confession throws the wedding of a seemingly perfect couple (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) off the rails as they spiral to confront whether they can truly make it to "I do."
Silo
The events following Juliette’s return come to light; unexpected allies are made.
Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy
Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale.
Sugar
With every other option spent, Sugar plays one last card; Charlotte opens up to Sugar.
Adults: Marathon Day
This prequel episode introduces the lovable friends and reveals how the group met Paul Baker.
Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2 of 4
Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Freddie Gibbs, Slayyyter, The Smashing Pumpkins, and more perform.
Shark Week
Night 6 programming includes "Secrets of the Great White Kill," "Sharkzilla Takes New York," and "My Strange Shark Addiction." (View full schedule.)
The Twin Who Lived
After learning she once had a twin sister who died in childhood, a woman begins receiving mysterious gifts signed with her sister's name; Kristina Clifford and Johnny Ramey star.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Facing pressure from all sides, Raq struggles to maintain control as alliances crumble, and Kanan's growing ruthlessness threatens his relationships.
Fightland
Series premiere: A formerly incarcerated boxing champion (played by Howard Charles) returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him; Nicholas Pinnock and Deborah Ayorinde co-star.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
President and Mrs. Obama want to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the history of the nation on the occasion, but then Larry David calls.
Everything's On the Menu With Braun Strowman
Season 2 finale: Braun hits Nashville, Tenn. for a dinner with rockstars; then at Bristol Motor Speedway, the host sets the pace with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.