WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Batman: Caped Crusader Returns, Fightland Begins, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, July 31, 2026 Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Batman: Caped Crusader" swoops back into action, "Adults" releases a special prequel episode, and "Fightland" enters the ring.

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Showtimes for July 31, 2026

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Batman: Caped Crusader

Prime Video 10-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: In the grim Gotham City, affluent philanthropist Bruce Wayne goes beyond his humane capabilities and transforms into Batman — but his crusade for justice leads to perilous consequences.

Breaking Bear

Tubi LAST SIX EPISODES

Season 1 finale: Just when the bears think things can't get any crazier, unexpected turn-ons, Dwight's musical, and a new enemy prove them wrong.

Cape Fear

Apple TV

Limited series finale: The Bowdens have everything to protect; Max has nothing left to lose.

The Drama

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

An explosive confession throws the wedding of a seemingly perfect couple (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) off the rails as they spiral to confront whether they can truly make it to "I do."

Silo

Apple TV

The events following Juliette’s return come to light; unexpected allies are made.

Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy

Apple TV SPECIAL

Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale.

Sugar

Apple TV

With every other option spent, Sugar plays one last card; Charlotte opens up to Sugar.

ET

Adults: Marathon Day

FXX & Hulu STANDALONE EPISODE

This prequel episode introduces the lovable friends and reveals how the group met Paul Baker.

ET

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2 of 4

Disney+ & Hulu

Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Freddie Gibbs, Slayyyter, The Smashing Pumpkins, and more perform.

ET

Shark Week

Discovery Channel

Night 6 programming includes "Secrets of the Great White Kill," "Sharkzilla Takes New York," and "My Strange Shark Addiction." (View full schedule.)

The Twin Who Lived

Lifetime Movie Network MOVIE PREMIERE

After learning she once had a twin sister who died in childhood, a woman begins receiving mysterious gifts signed with her sister's name; Kristina Clifford and Johnny Ramey star.

ET

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz

Facing pressure from all sides, Raq struggles to maintain control as alliances crumble, and Kanan's growing ruthlessness threatens his relationships.

ET

Fightland

Starz

Series premiere: A formerly incarcerated boxing champion (played by Howard Charles) returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him; Nicholas Pinnock and Deborah Ayorinde co-star.

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness

HBO

President and Mrs. Obama want to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the history of the nation on the occasion, but then Larry David calls.

ET

Everything's On the Menu With Braun Strowman

USA Network TWO EPISODES

Season 2 finale: Braun hits Nashville, Tenn. for a dinner with rockstars; then at Bristol Motor Speedway, the host sets the pace with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

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