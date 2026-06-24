Why Shelley Long Quit Cheers So Early In The Hit Sitcom's Run

The mid-'80s were the glory days of sitcoms, especially NBC's 'Must See TV' Thursday nights. And right in the middle of that powerhouse lineup was "Cheers," featuring one of the all-time great will they/won't they relationships: Sam and Diane. Their relationship, including their much-anticipated first kiss, provided constant comedy fuel for the show, driving it into the top five in the ratings. So it was more than a little surprising that one half of that super couple decided to walk away — but that's exactly what Shelley Long did.

Long's decision to leave after the show's fifth season not only stunned "Cheers" fans, but NBC executives as well. "Our jaws dropped when we found out she was leaving," executive producer David Lee told GQ. "From a writing standpoint, you would look at [Sam and Diane's] scenes and go, 'That's the glue that's holding everything together.'" But in a statement she gave the Montreal Gazette at the time, Long said she had good reasons. "We have done some really terrific work at 'Cheers,'" Long said. "But I've decided to give priority to my family and to my newly established film production company."

It's a decision that Long has begrudgingly had to defend ever since. In a 1995 interview with Take2MarkTV she said she has no regrets. "I've been annoyed by the comments and the constant question of 'Do you ever regret?'" she said. "I've said it over and over again ... I love [my family] and I like being with them and I sincerely wanted more time with them."