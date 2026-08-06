What To Watch Thursday: My Life With The Walter Boys Returns, NFL Hall Of Fame Game, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "My Life With the Walter Boys" is back, the NFL tackles its annual Hall of Fame game, and Billie Eilish's concert film arrives on Paramount+.
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Showtimes for August 6, 2026
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)
The concert film, captured during Eilish's sold-out world tour, features live performances of “bad guy,” “What Was I Made For?,” “Happier Than Ever," "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," "when the party’s over," and more.
Gone
Michael is increasingly isolated as the investigation broadens.
Married at First Sight
Drama at a birthday party leaves multiple marriages in a state of turmoil; one wife's fantasies quickly become her worst nightmare.
My Life With the Walter Boys
Season 3 premiere: When a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life Jackie left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Chelsea and Knightly team up and get back to work in Paris; French photographer Sebastian re-enters Chelsea's life.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The Enterprise crew visits a shore-leave planet that guarantees fun, thanks to an inebriating atmosphere; a quarreling Scotty and Ortegas must race to find the shuttle they lost.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Celebrity Family Feud
Actresses Julie Bowen and Yvette Nicole Brown face off. Then, "9-1-1: Nashville" star Chris O'Donnell and comedian Wayne Brady compete for their selected charities.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Closets get cleaned, cows get involved, and Ronnie and Mike turn Vegas into a bromantic getaway.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Shannon looks to her father for life advice; Carmella opens up about her past while Gina and Vicki question her motives around gifts and job opportunities.
NFL Hall of Fame Game
The Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals before Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri are inducted.
Monster of God
Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love — reptiles — into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling in this docuseries.
Press Your Luck
Elizabeth Banks is at the head of the class as contestants use their skills as educators to avoid the WHAMMY and land those big bucks.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke land in a universe where magic is real and science is frowned upon.
Impractical Jokers
The Jokers make mischief by overreacting when a new focus group friend suffers a very minor injustice, then try to impress someone using the cringiest pick-up lines possible.
Project Runway
Creativity is put to the test when the designers must transform paper towels into high-fashion runway looks; contestants must declare who they believe is the weakest designer amongst them.