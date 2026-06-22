House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere Teases Addam-Centric Fire & Blood Story: All About The Green Men

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 kicks off with fire, blood, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from a mysterious horned creature. As the show continues to follow the book, "Fire & Blood," it seems like Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) is about to meet the Green Men as the civil war for Westeros rages on.

One of the best shows on HBO Max has returned, and the Season 3 premiere has already set up an intriguing mystery. Midway through the episode, the three dragonseeds: Addam, Ulf the White (Tom White), and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), are all waiting by Harrenhal on the orders of Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in the hopes of ambushing Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon, Vhagar. But while they lie in wait for the hulking dragon, Ulf starts to become very aware that they're not alone in the wilderness.

This is because the dragonseeds are unknowingly camped out on the Isle of Faces, the home of the Green Men. Moments later, Hugh and Addam look up to the top of a hill to see a large, faun-like person staring at them. They have antlers, and they're standing upright on two hooves. They're one of the Green Men, a fantastical race that aren't as well known as other creatures in Westeros, like the White Walkers. All of this is setting up a storyline in which Addam goes in search of the cryptic folk.