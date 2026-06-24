Why Peter Dinklage Almost Turned Down His Breakout Role On Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage has become one of the more recognizable actors working in Hollywood these days, and while he cut his teeth on largely independent movies, his breakout role was playing one of the best characters HBO has ever produced: Tyrion Lannister on "Game of Thrones." That role, however, was nearly played by somebody else because Dinklage, who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, was worried about how a little person would be portrayed in a fantasy-fiction landscape.

Dinklage has made it no secret that he routinely refuses roles that use his size as the butt of jokes or as a plot device. So it's no surprise that for most of his career, he's stayed away from anything involving fairies, elves, dwarves, and so on. He was extra skeptical when "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss pitched him their idea. "I had one hesitation, because of the fantasy genre," Dinklage wrote in a Reddit AMA. "I told [Benioff] I didn't want a really long beard and pointy shoes, and they assured me this character and this world wasn't that. They told me about his complexity ... and they painted a flawed and beautiful portrait of him, so I signed on."

The move ended up being the right one for Dinklage, who became one of the bigger stars on the show and walked away with a record-setting four Emmys and a Golden Globe for playing the oft-drunk but witty Tyrion.