WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Riverdale Stars In Movies, Penultimate Superman Episode, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, August 8, 2026 MovieStillsDB.com & Lifetime

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Madelaine Petsch flees "The Strangers," Marisol Nichols headlines a Lifetime movie, and Krypton's past haunts Clark in "My Adventures With Superman." 

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for August 8, 2026

ET

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld

Paramount+

Mateusz Gamrot takes on Quillan Salkilld in the night's main event.

ET

Absolutely Devoted to You

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

An ambitious TV producer (Kimberley Sustad) devises a brilliant plan to reunite a '90s boy band for an annual summer beach bash — but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band's reluctant lead singer (Jesse Metcalfe).

Heart & Hustle: Houston

OWN

Tensions boil over during the girls' trip as Chloe pushes La'Torria to the brink of a panic attack; LeBrina throws a retirement party for Will; Jordan may be ready to propose.

She Stole My Son's Heart

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A detective (Marisol Nichols) and her rookie partner are assigned to the case of a missing woman in desperate need of a heart transplant.

The Strangers: Chapter 2

HBO NEW TO CABLE

When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, the strangers return to finish what they've started.

ET

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Clark struggles against Krypton's past; Lois struggles against Earth's future; various children misbehave; Jimmy yells at Lex.

Recommended