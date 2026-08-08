What To Watch Saturday: Riverdale Stars In Movies, Penultimate Superman Episode, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Madelaine Petsch flees "The Strangers," Marisol Nichols headlines a Lifetime movie, and Krypton's past haunts Clark in "My Adventures With Superman."
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Showtimes for August 8, 2026
UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld
Mateusz Gamrot takes on Quillan Salkilld in the night's main event.
Absolutely Devoted to You
An ambitious TV producer (Kimberley Sustad) devises a brilliant plan to reunite a '90s boy band for an annual summer beach bash — but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band's reluctant lead singer (Jesse Metcalfe).
Heart & Hustle: Houston
Tensions boil over during the girls' trip as Chloe pushes La'Torria to the brink of a panic attack; LeBrina throws a retirement party for Will; Jordan may be ready to propose.
She Stole My Son's Heart
A detective (Marisol Nichols) and her rookie partner are assigned to the case of a missing woman in desperate need of a heart transplant.
The Strangers: Chapter 2
When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, the strangers return to finish what they've started.
My Adventures With Superman
Clark struggles against Krypton's past; Lois struggles against Earth's future; various children misbehave; Jimmy yells at Lex.