James Burrows, Acclaimed TV Director And Cheers Co-Creator, Dead At 85

Burrows began his career by directing four episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He followed that up with other directorial jobs on shows such as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Laverne & Shirley," "Rhoda," and "The Betty White Show."

His output and effect on the industry are incomparable. Burrows directed 246 episodes of "Will & Grace," 236 episodes of "Cheers," 75 installments of Taxi, 49 of "Mike and Molly," 36 of "Frasier," and 15 "Friends" shows. He was also a seasoned executive producer, serving as EP on many of the shows he worked on, like "Cheers," "Will & Grace," "Mid-Century Modern," "Man With a Plan," "Back to You," and more.

He also helped iconic casts gel while working behind the camera, setting the tone for some of the biggest TV series of our time. Also noteworthy, he helmed successful pilots for some of TV's biggest shows including "Taxi," "Cheers," "Two and a Half Men," "3rd Rock From the Sun," and more.

"Jimmy Burrows was the man behind the curtain. He knew how to make us laugh, what buttons to push and was the absolute master of getting the most out of every joke. His loss to the television comedy world is immeasurable," said a statement from NBC. "Every time you have a smile on your face watching 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'Taxi, 'Cheers,' 'Will & Grace,' 'Friends' and countless others, think of Jimmy and know he made all our lives funnier."

Out of a total of 48 Primetime Emmy nominations, Burrows won gold 11 times. His first win was for Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series in 1980 for "Taxi." He won again for the same series and category the very next year. He won six trophies for "Cheers," two for Outstanding Directing and four for Outstanding Comedy Series. His most recent win was in 2020 for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work on "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times." He was also inducted into the 17th Television Academy Hall of Fame (watch his acceptance speech here).