James Burrows, Acclaimed TV Director And Cheers Co-Creator, Dead At 85
The legendary TV comedy director James Burrows died in his sleep Friday following a brief illness. He was 85.
Throughout his decades-long career, Burrows played an imperative role in some of TV's biggest hits, including "Cheers," (which he co-created), "Taxi," "Frasier," "Friends," "Will & Grace," "Two and a Half Men," "The Big Bang Theory," and so many more.
"We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family," the Burrows family shared in a statement to People. "For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world. Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced."
The statement continued: "But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated."
Inside the career of a TV legend
Burrows began his career by directing four episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He followed that up with other directorial jobs on shows such as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Laverne & Shirley," "Rhoda," and "The Betty White Show."
His output and effect on the industry are incomparable. Burrows directed 246 episodes of "Will & Grace," 236 episodes of "Cheers," 75 installments of Taxi, 49 of "Mike and Molly," 36 of "Frasier," and 15 "Friends" shows. He was also a seasoned executive producer, serving as EP on many of the shows he worked on, like "Cheers," "Will & Grace," "Mid-Century Modern," "Man With a Plan," "Back to You," and more.
He also helped iconic casts gel while working behind the camera, setting the tone for some of the biggest TV series of our time. Also noteworthy, he helmed successful pilots for some of TV's biggest shows including "Taxi," "Cheers," "Two and a Half Men," "3rd Rock From the Sun," and more.
"Jimmy Burrows was the man behind the curtain. He knew how to make us laugh, what buttons to push and was the absolute master of getting the most out of every joke. His loss to the television comedy world is immeasurable," said a statement from NBC. "Every time you have a smile on your face watching 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'Taxi, 'Cheers,' 'Will & Grace,' 'Friends' and countless others, think of Jimmy and know he made all our lives funnier."
Out of a total of 48 Primetime Emmy nominations, Burrows won gold 11 times. His first win was for Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series in 1980 for "Taxi." He won again for the same series and category the very next year. He won six trophies for "Cheers," two for Outstanding Directing and four for Outstanding Comedy Series. His most recent win was in 2020 for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work on "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times." He was also inducted into the 17th Television Academy Hall of Fame (watch his acceptance speech here).