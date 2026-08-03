What To Watch Monday: Futurama Returns, The Librarians Episode 2, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Futurama" is back, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" continues, and Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah reunite on "The Great American Baking Show."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 3, 2026
Furious
Alice and Danny’s road trip out of the city leads to hard truths; a case in Nora’s past comes back to haunt her; Catherine sets her sights on her next target.
Futurama
Season 14 premiere: The Professor must create lab-grown meat so Fry can compete in the world hotdog-eating championship; Bender travels to Mississippi in search of a sexy scammer.
The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer
Taran Killam, Michelle Buteau, Jay Pharoah, and Natasha Rothwell swap the spotlight for aprons and compete for the Star Baker title in the sun-filled tent.
All American
Coop throws a dinner party at the Baker's that turns into the perfect storm of fights as everyone's secrets come to light and both family and friends are left feeling betrayed.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Captain Sandy confronts Nathan about his absence; Aesha promotes Kayley to Chief Stew while Sandy has her assigned to the deck crew.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
Champion Jenna Johnson challenges the eight couples to create a passionate routine that builds trust and chemistry while tackling the Rumba and Argentine Tango.
American Ninja Warrior
The remaining Central Region ninjas compete for a spot in the National Finals; Round 1 features two new obstacle courses, followed by the Tripleheader.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
A freed genie is granting wishes across Belgrade, leaving chaos in his wake; the Librarians must return the genie to his bottle before his magic spirals out of control.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
During the group's trip to Las Vegas, the former business partners revisit the fallout from Steven's decision to offer Allie a stake in the Tallow business.
The Wall
Nick and his wife, Sydney, from Las Vegas, have dedicated their lives to helping others through medical missions and community service. Now they take on the Wall for a life-changing chance to win millions.