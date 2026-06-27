How Bill Paxton Really Felt About His Big Love Finale Death

Bill Paxton was not happy when first reading through the script for the final episode of "Big Love." One of the show's producers, Mark Olsen, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that, "Bill had trouble that his character was going to die. It's not how he envisioned the end of his character's journey nor the end of the series."

In an interview with us here at TVLine, Olsen explained, "[Bill Paxton] felt really bad that his character had to die. He spent six years in the skin of that character. It wasn't a vanity thing, it had to do with the kind of love and custodianship he felt toward his character." It took Bill Paxton a few weeks to come around to the idea that Bill Henrickson, the character he had played for five seasons and one of his best TV roles, would be killed off.

Speaking to HuffPost in 2012, Paxton explained why the ending to one of HBO's best series disappointed him. "I'm still a little unreconciled. Maybe it's because I was very fond of Bill Henrickson," he said. Paxton added, "I just wanted to think of Henricksons still out there fighting, and f***ing, and praying ... I guess society can't reward that guy, because he is really living outside of society ... I thought that after all that he had gone through, he deserved to find a quiet place in the sun."