What To Watch Monday: Ninja Warrior National Finals Begin, Michael On Starz, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "American Ninja Warrior" enters a new round of competition, "Below Deck Mediterranean" welcomes a new crew member, and "Michael" moonwalks onto streaming.
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Showtimes for August 10, 2026
Furious
Alice reaches a breaking point with Marshall; Catherine navigates a new romance in her life as she figures out how to get answers out of her latest victim.
Futurama
Vicious Space Pirates steal a priceless cargo entrusted to Fry and Bender.
Michael
The biopic traces Michael Jackson's journey from his extraordinary beginnings as the breakout star of the Jackson 5 to the visionary artist whose unmatched talent and relentless ambition made him the biggest entertainer in the world; Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo star. (Also airs on the Starz cable network at 7 p.m.)
The 1% Club
A former sports announcer, an ER doctor, and a mystical fairy decked out in pink are among 100 contestants competing for a chance to win up to $100,000.
All American
An ICE raid at South Crenshaw High leaves Amina, Preach, and Khalil forever changed; KJ and his Beverly teammates activate to help their friends at South Crenshaw.
American Ninja Warrior
The National Finals kick off with the top 60 athletes competing in head-to-head races as they attempt to become American Ninja Warrior champion.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Aesha digs deep to keep the charter afloat; external pressure begins to affect Cooper and Kat's budding relationship; someone new joins the crew.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
The dancers must create unforgettable "wow" moments by incorporating one of Daniella Karagach's signature moves into a viral-worthy routine.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
When Connor is bewitched by a smell spell and becomes a contestant on a cooking competition show, the Librarians must break the enchantment by defeating the show's hosts.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Steven makes a major decision about his future on the farm; newlyweds Cole and Kacie both receive shocking news that leaves massive questions about their family's future.
The Quiz With Balls
It's Models vs. Star Wars Nerds, and the competition is heating up for the chance to win $100,000.
Somebody Knows Something
Series premiere: True crime influencer Kara Chamberlain investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases.
The Wall
Madison, a kindergarten teacher from central Texas, created the Miracle Moments Red Carpet, a fashion show celebrating patients and their siblings at a children's hospital. Now she and her sister Mallory play for a chance to win up to $12 million.