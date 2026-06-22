Save The Dates: Hot Ones Gets Netflix Spin-Off, Jeopardy! Masters Returns, And More
Prepare your tastebuds: "Hot Ones" is getting a spin-off on Netflix.
"Hot Ones: Extra Heat" will debut exclusively on Netflix on Monday, July 13, immediately following Netflix's 8 p.m. ET live stream of the MLB Home Run Derby. The premiere episode will see host Sean Evans toss questions — and increasingly spicy hot sauces — at Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster, and Jimmy Tatro, who star in the upcoming Netflix golf comedy "The Hawk."
"Extra Heat" "brings the critically-acclaimed 'Hot Ones' interview format out of the studio and into the world's biggest cultural moments," per the official synopsis. "Each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix — from live sporting events to film and series launches."
Evans said in a statement: "As a student of the late-night genre, I'm obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can't be contained by a studio. It's exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format, while keeping the core of what fans love about 'Hot Ones' firmly intact."
In other scheduling news...
* "Jeopardy! Masters" Season 4 will premiere Tuesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC, airing Tuesday through Friday for two consecutive weeks, leading up to the September 8 finale. The lineup of top players includes reigning "Jeopardy! Masters" champion Yogesh Raut and returning finalists Juveria Zaheer and Victoria Groce, 2026 Tournament of Champions winner Paolo Pasco, and 2026 Invitational Tournament winner Andrew He and runner-up Long Nguyen.
* Syfy's space adventure "The Ark" returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m., and the new season "continues to explore the story surrounding Ark 1's journey to find a new home." Watch a trailer:
* Netflix has released a trailer for Ricky Gervais' adult animated comedy "Alley Cats." All six, 15-minute episodes drop Friday, August 7:
* The Hallmark+ limited series "Paris Is Always a Good Idea," starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Foster, will premiere July 30 with two episodes. Based on the Jenn McKinlay novel of the same name, "the globe-trotting romance takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through Paris, Ireland and Spain filled with love, self-discovery and second chances," per the official logline. Watch a trailer: