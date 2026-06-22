Save The Dates: Hot Ones Gets Netflix Spin-Off, Jeopardy! Masters Returns, And More

Prepare your tastebuds: "Hot Ones" is getting a spin-off on Netflix.

"Hot Ones: Extra Heat" will debut exclusively on Netflix on Monday, July 13, immediately following Netflix's 8 p.m. ET live stream of the MLB Home Run Derby. The premiere episode will see host Sean Evans toss questions — and increasingly spicy hot sauces — at Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster, and Jimmy Tatro, who star in the upcoming Netflix golf comedy "The Hawk."

"Extra Heat" "brings the critically-acclaimed 'Hot Ones' interview format out of the studio and into the world's biggest cultural moments," per the official synopsis. "Each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix — from live sporting events to film and series launches."

Evans said in a statement: "As a student of the late-night genre, I'm obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can't be contained by a studio. It's exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format, while keeping the core of what fans love about 'Hot Ones' firmly intact."