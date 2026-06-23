Save The Dates: Devil Wears Prada 2 And The Drama Set Streaming Premieres, And More
Two of this spring's biggest theatrical releases are headed to the small screen.
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" — starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci — begins streaming Wednesday, July 29, on Disney+ and Hulu. In the sequel, "Andy Sachs (Hathaway) returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor, where she finds her formidable former boss, Miranda (Streep), facing threats to her glossy print empire," per the official logline.
Meanwhile, "The Drama" — starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose relationship is thrown into turmoil during the week of their wedding — begins streaming Friday, July 31, on HBO Max, before making its HBO debut Saturday, August 1, at 8 p.m.
In other scheduling news...
* "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" returns for Season 6 on Tuesday, June 30, on Paramount+. The "The Oval" spin-off will launch with two episodes, followed by weekly installments leading up to a midseason finale on August 25. Watch a trailer:
* Apple TV has released a trailer for the upcoming original film "The Dink," a pickleball comedy starring Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen. The movie begins streaming Friday, July 24:
* The CW will serve as the exclusive broadcast home of the 2026 Miss Teen USA competition on Wednesday, August 26, and the Miss USA 75th Diamond Celebration on Thursday, August 27. Both specials air at 8 p.m.