Save The Dates: Devil Wears Prada 2 And The Drama Set Streaming Premieres, And More

Two of this spring's biggest theatrical releases are headed to the small screen.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" — starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci — begins streaming Wednesday, July 29, on Disney+ and Hulu. In the sequel, "Andy Sachs (Hathaway) returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor, where she finds her formidable former boss, Miranda (Streep), facing threats to her glossy print empire," per the official logline.

Meanwhile, "The Drama" — starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose relationship is thrown into turmoil during the week of their wedding — begins streaming Friday, July 31, on HBO Max, before making its HBO debut Saturday, August 1, at 8 p.m.