PONIES Canceled After One Season At Peacock

It appears Bea and Twila's mission is officially over: Peacock has canceled the spy thriller "PONIES" after a single season, TVLine has confirmed.

The cancellation comes more than six months after "PONIES" released its eight-episode freshman season on January 15. (The cancellation was first reported by Variety.)

Set in 1977 Moscow, "PONIES" stars Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") and Haley Lu Richardson ("The White Lotus") as Bea Grant and Twila Hasbeck, who work as secretaries in the American Embassy; they're persons of no interest, otherwise known as PONIES. But when their husbands — both CIA employees — are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, Bea and Twila become CIA operatives themselves, working to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

The Season 1 finale very much set the stage for a potential sophomore run, with Bea and Twila — spoiler alert! — thinking they had finally outsmarted KGB agent Andrei Vasiliev (Artjom Gilz), only to find themselves cornered by Vasiliev and his men as the American Embassy building burned around them.

The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation news. Are you disappointed that there won't be a Season 2?