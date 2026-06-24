Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness Review: Larry David Gives Us A Lazy History Lesson Full Of Recycled Jokes

Timed to celebrate America's 250th birthday, "Life, Larry..." delivers a quartet of historical sketches in each half-hour episode, placing Larry David in iconic moments in our nation's history like the writing of the Declaration of Independence and Alexander Graham Bell inventing the telephone. But of course, David's character is the fly in the ointment each time, messing everything up with his persnickety observations and irritating everyone in his midst. (If you win a presidential election and move into the White House, do you have to tip the movers?) Anyone who watched even a single episode of "Curb" will recognize the pattern here — and they'll have plenty of time to get used to it, since each sketch follows pretty much the same formula, to middling results. (I would get into specifics, but HBO has forbidden critics from revealing specific sketch topics and jokes.)

Sketch comedy is a hit-or-miss endeavor by nature, but the sketches here miss far more often than they hit. David has assembled an impressive roster of guest stars like Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with "Curb" favorites like Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove, and the best moments in "Life, Larry..." come when he's riffing with old friends like Jerry Seinfeld. (Former President Barack Obama also introduces the series and serves as an executive producer along with his wife Michelle.) But the writing — David co-created the series with "Curb" alum Jeff Schaffer — feels uninspired, like a pile of rejected sketches left over from David's "SNL" days. They're one-note and labored, hitting the same "Larry is an a**hole" note over and over again, and they even directly lift old "Curb Your Enthusiasm" gags like waiting too long to wish someone a Happy New Year and not using a coaster on a wooden table. (David's character even says "I respect wood!") Yes, we expect David's comedy to fit a certain pattern of painfully minuscule social observations — but this is just brazen self-theft.