5 Best Celebrity Roasts Of All Time, Ranked

The New York Friars Club established the celebrity roast as a club tradition in 1950 with Sam Livingston in the hot seat and a motto of "We only roast the ones we love." Roasts quickly became regular happenings at the club, and they carried on until the club closed for good in 2024. During those years, the roasts were at times licensed to NBC, Comedy Central, and Netflix. Comedian Jeff Ross has become known as the Roastmaster General for his many performances in recent roasts and says his tough upbringing prepared him for the task.

In 2016, Ross spoke on NPR's "Fresh Air" about losing both parents while still in his teens. "My uncle Murray — we called him 'Mean Murray' — he used to pick on me constantly, but he did it with love," Ross said. "... He was giving me thick skin. That's what you need to survive in this world."

We watched dozens of hours of roasts going back to the 1970s to pick out a handful of the best ones. Here are our five favorites — ranked according to the lineup of roasters and their best jokes, as well as how faithfully each kept to the philosophy of those early Friars Club events — along with links to each one on YouTube or major streaming services.