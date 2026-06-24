Leanne Season 2 Sets August Release Date On Netflix, Adds Mom And Mike & Molly Alums

Chuck Lorre is bringing in a pair of former sitcom collaborators for "Leanne" Season 2.

Jaime Pressly ("Mom") is among four high-profile guest stars set to appear during the Netflix comedy's sophomore run, reuniting her with Lorre and former co-star Kristen Johnston.

Additionally, Billy Gardell — who headlined not one but two Chuck Lorre sitcoms, "Mike & Molly" and "Bob Hearts Abishola" — will also appear in Season 2.

Meanwhile, six-time Emmy winner Tyne Daly ("Cagney & Lacey," "Judging Amy") will join her brother, Tim Daly, who continues to recur as Leanne's main squeeze, Andrew. Country music star Lainey Wilson will also guest-star this season.