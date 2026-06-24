Leanne Season 2 Sets August Release Date On Netflix, Adds Mom And Mike & Molly Alums
Chuck Lorre is bringing in a pair of former sitcom collaborators for "Leanne" Season 2.
Jaime Pressly ("Mom") is among four high-profile guest stars set to appear during the Netflix comedy's sophomore run, reuniting her with Lorre and former co-star Kristen Johnston.
Additionally, Billy Gardell — who headlined not one but two Chuck Lorre sitcoms, "Mike & Molly" and "Bob Hearts Abishola" — will also appear in Season 2.
Meanwhile, six-time Emmy winner Tyne Daly ("Cagney & Lacey," "Judging Amy") will join her brother, Tim Daly, who continues to recur as Leanne's main squeeze, Andrew. Country music star Lainey Wilson will also guest-star this season.
When Does Leanne Season 2 Premiere?
"Leanne" Season 2 will be released on Thursday, August 27, and consist of 10 episodes. The new batch arrives 13 months after Season 1, which consisted of 16 episodes and dropped on July 31, 2025.
The half-hour comedy, which Morgan co-created with Lorre and Susan McMartin ("Mom," "Two and a Half Men"), casts the stand-up comedian as, well, Leanne. In the series, "Leanne's world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman," per the official logline. "Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol, Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places."
Season 1 earned an average TVLine reader grade of "A-."
In addition to Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston (Carol), Celia Weston (Margaret), Blake Clark (John), Ryan Stiles (Bill), Jayma Mays (Mary), Tim Daly (Andrew), Graham Rogers (Tyler), Hannah Pilkes (Josie), and Andrea Anders (Becca) will return for Season 2.