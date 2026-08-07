What To Watch Friday: Raising Kanan Ends, Anna Pigeon Debuts, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Power" closes the book on "Raising Kanan," "Sugar" wraps Season 2, and Tracy Spiridakos is Anna Pigeon.
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Showtimes for August 7, 2026
Alley Cats
Series premiere: Ricky Gervais' adult animated comedy follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.
The Last House
A family of four (led by Greta Lee and Wagner Moura) is suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.
Silo
Billings and Hank stumble on a new mystery; Daniel and Helen receive a surprising proposition.
The Strangers: Chapter 2
When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, the strangers return to finish what they've started.
Sugar
Season 2 finale: Sugar attends an event that shakes him to his core.
You, Me & Tuscany
When a woman (Halle Bailey) crashes at an empty Italian villa posing as the owner's fiancée, she discovers an unexpected romance that could transform her life; Regé-Jean Page co-stars.
Big Brother
Jerry O'Connell, Taylor Hale, and Derrick Levasseur break down the latest happenings in the "BB28" house.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Series finale: Everything has led up to this.
The Secret Lives of Suburban Housewives
When a couple moves to suburbia, they realize their neighbors are hiding more than a few scandals; Analisa Wall and Ian Reier Michaels star.
Fightland
Duke must improvise to keep his mission on track, but he finds that success comes at a cost.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Limited series finale: Larry gets caught up in the moment on VJ Day; in 2014, President Obama makes waves for his apparel decisions.
Anna Pigeon
Series premiere: A former city slicker-turned-park ranger (Tracy Spiridakos) attempts to outrun her demons while investigating crimes committed within national park grounds.