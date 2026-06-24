Save The Dates: Walter Boys Season 3, Rick And Morty Spin-Off, And More

* "Gilmore Girls," which leaves Netflix on Tuesday, June 30, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning Wednesday, July 1. (All seven seasons are also available on Disney+ and Hulu.)

* Hulu has released a trailer for "King of the Hill" Season 15. All 10 episodes begin streaming Monday, July 20.

* The "Rick and Morty" spin-off "President Curtis," with Keith David once again voicing President Andre Curtis, will premiere Sunday, July 26 at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. Watch a trailer:

* Prime Video has released a new trailer for "Batman: Caped Crusader," offering a closer look at Edward Nygma/The Riddler and a brief tease of The Joker, who will factor into the Season 2 storyline. All 10 episodes drop Friday, July 31:

* Bravo has released a trailer for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th," premiering with a supersized episode on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m.:

* Former BET+ original "Average Joe" will kick off Season 2 on Wednesday, August 19 on Paramount+. Two episodes of the Deon Cole action-comedy thriller will drop on premiere day, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 30.*

PBS Masterpiece has released a trailer for the third and final season of "Marble Hall Murders," starring Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd. The six-episode farewell kicks off Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m.:

* BritBox's "The Other Bennet Sister" will return for a three-part Christmas special this holiday season. Production begins this summer; a premiere date will be announced later.