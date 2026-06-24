Save The Dates: Walter Boys Season 3, Rick And Morty Spin-Off, And More
Jackie Howard's life with the Walter boys will resume later this summer.
Netflix has announced that "My Life With the Walter Boys" Season 3 will premiere Thursday, August 6, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. According to the official logline: "The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie's boyfriend — and Cole's brother — Alex to overhear. But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital. Season 3 sees the Walters realize what's important in the fallout from this — and discover that it's okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver's seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town's community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected."
A trailer for Season 3 has not yet been released, but you can check out a slate of first-look photos below. (The YA drama has already been renewed for Season 4.)
In other scheduling news...
* "Gilmore Girls," which leaves Netflix on Tuesday, June 30, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning Wednesday, July 1. (All seven seasons are also available on Disney+ and Hulu.)
* Hulu has released a trailer for "King of the Hill" Season 15. All 10 episodes begin streaming Monday, July 20.
* The "Rick and Morty" spin-off "President Curtis," with Keith David once again voicing President Andre Curtis, will premiere Sunday, July 26 at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. Watch a trailer:
* Prime Video has released a new trailer for "Batman: Caped Crusader," offering a closer look at Edward Nygma/The Riddler and a brief tease of The Joker, who will factor into the Season 2 storyline. All 10 episodes drop Friday, July 31:
* Bravo has released a trailer for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th," premiering with a supersized episode on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m.:
* Former BET+ original "Average Joe" will kick off Season 2 on Wednesday, August 19 on Paramount+. Two episodes of the Deon Cole action-comedy thriller will drop on premiere day, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 30.*
PBS Masterpiece has released a trailer for the third and final season of "Marble Hall Murders," starring Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd. The six-episode farewell kicks off Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m.:
* BritBox's "The Other Bennet Sister" will return for a three-part Christmas special this holiday season. Production begins this summer; a premiere date will be announced later.