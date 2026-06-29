ABC's Hit Sitcom Abbott Elementary Is Named After A Real Person

While the show's canon explanation is that Willard R. Abbott Elementary School is named after a fictional racist urban planner, the real-life story behind the show's title is far more wholesome. "Abbott Elementary" was inspired by the creator's sixth grade teacher, Joyce Abbott. "Ms. Abbott has always stuck with me throughout my life," Quinta Brunson said in a 2022 interview, early into the first season of "Abbott." "I think it's like the Maya Angelou quote, 'People always remember how you make them feel,' and she always made me feel good."

Brunson credited Ms. Abbott for helping her grow out of her shell in her first year of middle school, and for going the extra mile to help her feel included. At one point, Brunson recalled, Abbott had picked her up for a 6 a.m. event when she learned Brunson's parents wouldn't be able to take her.

The first choice for the show's title had been "Harrity Elementary," based off Brunson's own elementary school where her mother had worked as a teacher. "Legal said, 'You can't name it after that, because that's a real place,'" Brunson recalled, so she decided to "shuffle through the teachers I'd adored, and Ms. Abbott came up." She added, "Not only was it legally great, [but] it was great that I got to honor her in that way."