HBO Wanted To Turn An Acclaimed Firefighter Drama Series Into A Half-Hour Comedy

HBO has an unmatched reputation for airing original prestige shows, but sometimes it'll still let a pitch for a great series slip through its fingers. Years before HBO executives inexplicably passed on "Mad Men," they squandered their chance to run the hit firefighter dramedy "Rescue Me." In a 2011 interview with Hollywood Reporter, co-creator and lead star Denis Leary recalled how the heads at HBO enjoyed their idea for the show but wanted it in a different format.

"HBO came back and said they had notes and they preferred it as a half-hour comedy," Leary said. Both Leary and co-creator Peter Tolan came from comedy backgrounds, but their show was aiming for a more somber tone more befitting for a story about New York firefighters coping with their trauma from 9/11. Luckily for Leary and Tolan, they found a channel for their show that was open to an hour-long drama format: FX, which was not as widely respected as HBO at the time.

"FX was a dark horse," Leary said. In the early 2000s FX was best known for airing reruns of TV shows from other networks, whereas HBO already boasted a large collection of original, award-winning shows. Still, Leary and Tolan were impressed by how much the FX executives' vision for "Rescue Me" aligned with their own. As Leary explained, "When we went in, they were incredibly smart with their notes."