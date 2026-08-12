WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Reacher Returns, X-Men '97 Wraps, And More

By Claire Franken
Reacher Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Reacher" is back, "X-Men '97" concludes its sophomore run, and "Let's Marry Harry" comes to an end. 

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for August 12, 2026

ET

The Challenge

Paramount+

The Blue Team looks to improve after a difficult start; shifting relationships and team dynamics create new challenges and test the group’s ability to work together.

Diarra From Detroit

Paramount+

Diarra finds a witness to the Coney murders who will only trade his testimony for a mythical hidden treasure; the crew infiltrates a dangerous neighborhood, pitting Diarra against a legendary villain.

Let's Marry Harry

Netflix

Season 1 finale: Find out who Harry chooses — and whether he proposes — as the dating experiment comes to a close. 

Lucky

Apple TV

Lucky must face her past while planning for her future.

    The Oval

    Paramount+

    Hunter is determined to uncover the mole in the Oval Office; Richard threatens Naomi's job as she undermines his authority.

    Reacher

    Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

    Season 4 premiere: A chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a Philadelphia subway car draws Jack Reacher into a deadly mystery involving a missing flash drive that contains secrets worth killing for.

    Ted Lasso

    Apple TV

    Ted returns to Richmond to meet the Lady Greyhounds, but not everyone is glad to see him.

      Trying

      Apple TV

      Nikki and Jason’s date night is derailed by suspicion; Princess’ night spirals out of control.

        X-Men '97

        Disney+

        Season 2 finale: The X-Men are pushed to their limits as their past comes back to haunt them.

        ET

        Big Brother

        CBS

        Six houseguests — including current nominees Barrett, Chuk, and Haley — compete for the Power of Veto.

        MasterChef

        Fox

        The remaining home cooks compete in pairs as they race to recreate dishes inspired by the judges' most cherished culinary memories; one team's journey comes to an end with a double elimination.

        The Valley

        Bravo SEASON 3 REUNION (PART 2 OF 3)

        The reunion continues as Luke gets grilled about his relationship with Kirsten and Jesse gets put in the hot seat about his drinking. 

        Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

        ABC

        Actors Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti, followed by Krysten Ritter and Sarah Shahi, bring their competitive spirit to the hot seat.

        ET

        Nation's Dumbest

        Fox

        The dreaded midterms are the last chance for the celebrities to avoid being in the bottom half of the class — but will a mystery guest outshine them all?

        Next Gen NYC

        Bravo

        The cast heads to Las Vegas for BravoCon; Rowan turns her BravoCon envy into creative inspiration back home in New York. 

        The Shards

        FX TWO EPISODES

        Susan's welcome party for Robert is overshadowed by a terrifying and violent incident. 

        ET

        The Ark

        Syfy

        Garnet and Ian hatch an escape plan while a mysterious explosion rocks Homebase.

        House of Stassi

        Freeform

        Stassi plans a staycation to help the group work through their drama, but a fight with Beau puts her at the center of the chaos; Katie learns Taylor and Kristina have issues with her.

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