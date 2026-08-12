What To Watch Wednesday: Reacher Returns, X-Men '97 Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Reacher" is back, "X-Men '97" concludes its sophomore run, and "Let's Marry Harry" comes to an end.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 12, 2026
The Challenge
The Blue Team looks to improve after a difficult start; shifting relationships and team dynamics create new challenges and test the group’s ability to work together.
Diarra From Detroit
Diarra finds a witness to the Coney murders who will only trade his testimony for a mythical hidden treasure; the crew infiltrates a dangerous neighborhood, pitting Diarra against a legendary villain.
Let's Marry Harry
Season 1 finale: Find out who Harry chooses — and whether he proposes — as the dating experiment comes to a close.
The Oval
Hunter is determined to uncover the mole in the Oval Office; Richard threatens Naomi's job as she undermines his authority.
Reacher
Season 4 premiere: A chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a Philadelphia subway car draws Jack Reacher into a deadly mystery involving a missing flash drive that contains secrets worth killing for.
Ted Lasso
Ted returns to Richmond to meet the Lady Greyhounds, but not everyone is glad to see him.
Trying
Nikki and Jason’s date night is derailed by suspicion; Princess’ night spirals out of control.
X-Men '97
Season 2 finale: The X-Men are pushed to their limits as their past comes back to haunt them.
Big Brother
Six houseguests — including current nominees Barrett, Chuk, and Haley — compete for the Power of Veto.
MasterChef
The remaining home cooks compete in pairs as they race to recreate dishes inspired by the judges' most cherished culinary memories; one team's journey comes to an end with a double elimination.
The Valley
The reunion continues as Luke gets grilled about his relationship with Kirsten and Jesse gets put in the hot seat about his drinking.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Actors Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti, followed by Krysten Ritter and Sarah Shahi, bring their competitive spirit to the hot seat.
Nation's Dumbest
The dreaded midterms are the last chance for the celebrities to avoid being in the bottom half of the class — but will a mystery guest outshine them all?
Next Gen NYC
The cast heads to Las Vegas for BravoCon; Rowan turns her BravoCon envy into creative inspiration back home in New York.
The Shards
Susan's welcome party for Robert is overshadowed by a terrifying and violent incident.
The Ark
Garnet and Ian hatch an escape plan while a mysterious explosion rocks Homebase.
House of Stassi
Stassi plans a staycation to help the group work through their drama, but a fight with Beau puts her at the center of the chaos; Katie learns Taylor and Kristina have issues with her.