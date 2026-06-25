The Bear Video: Jeremy Allen White And The Cast Preview The Final Season — And Reveal Their Top Kitchen Tips

"The Bear" is ready to serve its last supper — and the cast is getting emotional just thinking about it.

The fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning restaurant dramedy premieres this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu, and it's a case of life imitating art, with the staff of The Bear banding together to serve one final meal before they have to close their doors for good. So did the emotions of filming the final season seep into the performances at all?

"There was a moment where I realized I was in the middle of my feelings," Lionel Bryce, who plays dessert chef Marcus, admits to TVLine in the video above. "I just reflected a lot" while shooting the final season, he adds, "and it's very bittersweet."

Matty Matheson, who plays Neil Fak, remembers feeling nostalgic, too: "We'll never have this group of people coming together at that time, and I think it's such a special thing. We never thought it would be what it became... I love these people, and it is incredible, but it is very sad."

Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Carmy, says that his character's frame of mind and his own overlapped a lot while filming: "There was something really nice about, especially for Carmy, knowing there is a goodbye, trying to be incredibly present in the kitchen in this last service, Jeremy trying to be as present as possible, and ignoring the inevitable and the elephant in the room, which is the ending of this thing. And that's the same for Carm: He knows where this is going, but he's trying to like give himself over to the moment, and I felt very much in the same position."