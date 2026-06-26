Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour To Headline Netflix Spy Series In Stranger Things Reunion
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour will share the screen once again — just not in Hawkins, Indiana.
The former "Stranger Things" co-stars are reuniting at Netflix for a new spy thriller, which received a straight-to-series order from the streamer on Friday.
The as-yet-untitled series will follow Harbour's Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert. When his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent herself — vanishes on a mission, Matt is forced to return to a field that has evolved beyond him.
The project hails from "Adolescence" creator Jack Thorne, who also pens the "Enola Holmes" films in which Brown stars at Netflix. Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers on the series.
"We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before," said Jinny Howe, head of Netflix's U.S. and Canadian scripted series. "Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love."
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's history
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour previously worked together for nearly a decade on Netflix's supernatural drama "Stranger Things," which ran for five total seasons from 2016 to 2025. Brown broke out in the series as the enigmatic and superpowered child Eleven, while Harbour played Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, who became a surrogate father to Brown's character. (Here's how it all ended for Eleven and Hopper in the series finale.)
In November 2025, a Daily Mail report claimed that Brown had filed a complaint against Harbour before production began on the final "Stranger Things" season, allegedly accusing him of harassment and bullying. Harbour reportedly faced an internal investigation over the claims, but Netflix declined to comment at the time.
Harbour later told Variety that the off-screen conflict "was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine," adding that he and Brown "adore each other and always have." He also hinted that he and Brown would collaborate again in the future, teasing that "you'll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn't enough."
"Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it," Brown added. "Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there's still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I'll always remember and value."
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