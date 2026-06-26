Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour To Headline Netflix Spy Series In Stranger Things Reunion

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour will share the screen once again — just not in Hawkins, Indiana.

The former "Stranger Things" co-stars are reuniting at Netflix for a new spy thriller, which received a straight-to-series order from the streamer on Friday.

The as-yet-untitled series will follow Harbour's Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert. When his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent herself — vanishes on a mission, Matt is forced to return to a field that has evolved beyond him.

The project hails from "Adolescence" creator Jack Thorne, who also pens the "Enola Holmes" films in which Brown stars at Netflix. Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers on the series.

"We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before," said Jinny Howe, head of Netflix's U.S. and Canadian scripted series. "Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love."