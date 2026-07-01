X-Men '97 Season 2 Features The Return Of A Major MCU Villain (With A Twist)

"X-Men '97" Season 2 hasn't shied away from the ambitious storytelling of the comics, but in faithfully exploring the origins of Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), it has also heralded the return of a major villain to the Marvel-adapted media multiverse.

Around the roll out of 2023's "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania," the MCU was positioning Kang the Conqueror as its next multi-franchise-spanning cosmic-level antagonist. Kang's deal is he's a time-traveler with virtually infinite variants scattered throughout history — or histories, to be more precise. Unfortunately, many of those variants are supervillains.

However, when Kang's actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault, the studio reworked its plans around Doctor Doom (Robert Downey. Jr) and relegated Kang to a final turn in the second season of Disney+'s "Loki."

In "X-Men '97," Season 2, Episode 3, the Disney+ animated series flashes back to 3000 B.C.E. in Ancient Egypt where the young Apocalypse, En Sabah Nur, is a self-emancipated slave rebelling against the cruelty of ruler Rama-Tut. Strangely, the dictator and warlord has a technologically advanced citadel in the middle of the desert. That's because Rama-Tut is one of Kang the Conqueror's youngest selves. Majors played him one of the end-credit scenes in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and he's the first version of Kang to appear in the comics — specifically "Fantastic Four" #19 (1963) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.