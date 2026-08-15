What To Watch Saturday: My Adventures With Superman Finale, Bob Odenkirk's Normal On HBO, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "My Adventures With Superman" wraps Season 3, Bob Odenkirk's "Normal" hits HBO, and Rhiannon Fish stars in Hallmark's "Aussie at Heart."
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Showtimes for August 15, 2026
Cooking With Choi
Season 1 finale: The chef whips up a classic Korean rice roll, kimbap, with a simple ramyun; then, she pairs seafood japchae with spinach namul.
Aussie at Heart
Samara (Rhiannon Fish), a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate (Daniel Lissing), her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple's anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.
The Daughter She Left Behind
After years spent working internationally, a woman must fight to save not only her daughter's life, but the trust and love they lost along the way; Kate del Castillo and Carissa Murray star.
Normal
After a botched bank robbery, the interim sheriff (Bob Odenkirk) in a small Minnesota town uncovers a conspiracy involving an international crime syndicate; Henry Winkler and Lena Headey co-star.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
Islam Makhachev takes on Ian Machado Garry in the night's main event.
My Adventures With Superman
Season 3 finale: Our heroes try to save the world; Clark tries to reach them; Lex faces the music.