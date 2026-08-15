WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: My Adventures With Superman Finale, Bob Odenkirk's Normal On HBO, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, August 15, 2026 Adult Swim/YouTube

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: "My Adventures With Superman" wraps Season 3, Bob Odenkirk's "Normal" hits HBO, and Rhiannon Fish stars in Hallmark's "Aussie at Heart."

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Showtimes for August 15, 2026

ET

Cooking With Choi

Food Network

Season 1 finale: The chef whips up a classic Korean rice roll, kimbap, with a simple ramyun; then, she pairs seafood japchae with spinach namul.

ET

Aussie at Heart

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

Samara (Rhiannon Fish), a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate (Daniel Lissing), her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple's anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.

The Daughter She Left Behind

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

After years spent working internationally, a woman must fight to save not only her daughter's life, but the trust and love they lost along the way; Kate del Castillo and Carissa Murray star.

Normal

HBO NEW TO CABLE

After a botched bank robbery, the interim sheriff (Bob Odenkirk) in a small Minnesota town uncovers a conspiracy involving an international crime syndicate; Henry Winkler and Lena Headey co-star.

ET

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

Paramount+

Islam Makhachev takes on Ian Machado Garry in the night's main event.

ET

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim

Season 3 finale: Our heroes try to save the world; Clark tries to reach them; Lex faces the music.

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