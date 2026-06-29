John Oliver Lands General Hospital Guest Role After Impassioned Plea On Last Week Tonight

Oliver lobbied for his own guest role on "General Hospital" — or any willing soap opera, for that matter — during a March "Last Week Tonight" segment on soap opera cameos, which highlighted the "insane" antics that sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has gotten up to in his recurring "GH" role of Brick, right-hand man to Maurice Benard's Sonny.

"I will admit here, the reason I'm bringing this up is because I am jealous," Oliver conceded at the time. "I have a genuine love for soaps. ... So, to all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role, and I will be on your set so fast, it will make your head spin."

Oliver went on to list a handful of conditions for appearing on a soap, including that he must play a fictional character with a "ridiculous" name, rather than appearing as himself. (Sadly, the name of his "General Hospital" character has yet to be revealed.) Plus, he wanted a "juicy" storyline, which could involve "murder, or slapping, or being slapped, or being someone's long-lost something."

"When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn't hesitate for a second," said "General Hospital" EP Frank Valentini. "He was everything you'd hope he'd be: prepared, professional, funny, and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can't wait for fans to see who he crosses paths with in Port Charles."

Added Oliver in a separate statement: "'General Hospital' was everything I hoped it would be. It's a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show."

Revisit Oliver's full "Soap Opera Cameos" segment below, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you tune in for his guest appearance?