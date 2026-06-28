The Bear Series Finale Recap: What's Carmy Cooking Up Next? (Grade It!)
After a crazy night of service that took up the rest of the final season, the staff of "The Bear" finally got a chance to exhale in the series finale — and decide where they're headed next.
The finale picks up the next morning after that season-long night at the restaurant, with Ebraheim practicing his franchise pitch to Carmy and Natalie telling Richie they'll actually make payroll. She also passes along an invite he received... to a hospitality seminar in Japan! She encourages him to go — "When's the last time you were on a plane?" — but he's hesitant to say yes. Sydney takes inventory and realizes they actually have more food on hand than they had the night before, and Tina confesses that she kind of enjoyed the chaos of last night: "I want to do that again."
Carmy sits down with Uncle Jimmy on a park bench, and they both say at the same time, "I'm sorry I told you to go f**k yourself." Jimmy hates that Carmy ran his business into the ground and then left, but he still loves the kid. He also encourages Carmy not to give up on things so easily: "We got a real serious quitting problem in this family." Jimmy says he's broke, but he is planning to pursue this franchise idea with Ebraheim — which is the first Carmy's heard about it. He thinks for a moment, then admits, "That's really smart." Plus, he assures Jimmy that The Bear will be fine without him: "This place is going to be OK. She's the real deal."
New beginnings can be scary
More staffers are leaving, too: Sweeps the sommelier and Rene found jobs at another restaurant. Carmy finds Richie pacing nervously in the walk-in fridge, thinking he's about to have a panic attack. He tells Carmy about the trip to Japan — and he's never actually been on a plane before. Carmy does tell him that airports suck, but once you're in the air, it can be very peaceful. Richie is anxious about leaving the safety of what he knows for something new, but Carmy builds up his confidence by telling him he's officially "an international businessman" now. That does sound pretty good, doesn't it?
Then Carmy joins Sydney in the kitchen, telling her he has "an idea" where he's going from here, but it's not ready to share yet. She reminds him there's always an opening for him in her kitchen. After Ebraheim rehearses his pitch a hundred times, he finally gets up the nerve to talk to Carmy — and Carmy immediately says yes, he fully supports the franchise idea. (That was easy!) Plus, we learn that Marcus was the one taking all the spoons (!), Richie's hand brushes up against Jess' as they talk about tonight's reservations (!!), and Natalie tells Sydney she's not worried about the restaurant's finances anymore "because we have a captain." (Aw!)
Natalie also tells Carmy he's getting all these calls from a guy named Peter Clark, and when Carmy's phone rings, he finally answers it. It's Peter Clark, and what he tells Carmy leaves him gasping for breath. He tells Sydney that Peter Clark is Star Man, the reviewer from the Michelin Guide. He wasn't at the restaurant last night; he came months ago, the night that Richie set up the fake snow display for a family of diners. He raved about the food, the service, the atmosphere, Carmy says. "Did we get a star?" Sydney asks. Carmy shakes his head... before saying, "You got two." Two stars! Sydney can't believe it, and she tries to get right back to work in the kitchen — but then she runs to the dining room and gives Carmy a big hug. It's an incredible moment five seasons in the making. They did it!
Carmy steps into a different career path
In the aftermath of the Michelin star news, Marcus takes Luca to the airport for his return to Copenhagen, Tina celebrates her new chef de cuisine title with her husband, Natalie smiles as she watches Pete and Sophie, Ebraheim locks down a space for his first franchise, and Sydney has a sweet moment with her dad at a diner counter. Meanwhile, Carmy is brought in for a mysterious job interview after a recommendation from John Mulaney's Stevie, and it's weird to see Carmy in a suit and tie as he sits down with the interviewer Sue. (Hi, Bonnie Hunt!) She sees he was a chef, and asks him if it's all "yelling and nonsense" in the kitchen like she sees on TV. "It can be," he allows.
Sue asks him why he's here — yeah, we're wondering the same thing — and Carmy explains he's been looking for a creative outlet, and he first found that in restaurants: "I loved the colors of the food." He used to get his creative juices flowing in the kitchen, but after working in a bunch of restaurants, it got to the point where he just "wanted to get to the end of the day." But at The Bear, it wasn't just about surviving; it was about lifting each other up. Last night was an insane service, he says, but "even though it sucked, it was the most fun I ever had." Sue gently tries to steer him back to the topic, and we find out Carmy is applying to be an intern at an architectural firm. Well, we know he can draw, at least, from those food journals of his.
Speaking of those, Carmy leaves his old journals for Marcus to use, and Richie brings his daughter Eva to the restaurant for a surprise birthday party, where everyone is in attendance, from Richie's ex-wife Tiff and her new husband Frank to Carmy's former flame Claire. Sydney gives Richie a travel kit for his Japan trip and tells him to bring her back some weird candy. Carmy pulls out his phone and sends off one more text to his late brother Mikey, telling him: "All good." And on the plane to Japan, Richie grips the seat nervously... and another hand takes his! Jess is sitting next to him! It's happening! As the credits roll, we can still hear the characters chatting and laughing together. The show may be over, but life at The Bear goes on.
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