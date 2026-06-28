The Bear Series Finale Recap: What's Carmy Cooking Up Next? (Grade It!)

In the aftermath of the Michelin star news, Marcus takes Luca to the airport for his return to Copenhagen, Tina celebrates her new chef de cuisine title with her husband, Natalie smiles as she watches Pete and Sophie, Ebraheim locks down a space for his first franchise, and Sydney has a sweet moment with her dad at a diner counter. Meanwhile, Carmy is brought in for a mysterious job interview after a recommendation from John Mulaney's Stevie, and it's weird to see Carmy in a suit and tie as he sits down with the interviewer Sue. (Hi, Bonnie Hunt!) She sees he was a chef, and asks him if it's all "yelling and nonsense" in the kitchen like she sees on TV. "It can be," he allows.

Sue asks him why he's here — yeah, we're wondering the same thing — and Carmy explains he's been looking for a creative outlet, and he first found that in restaurants: "I loved the colors of the food." He used to get his creative juices flowing in the kitchen, but after working in a bunch of restaurants, it got to the point where he just "wanted to get to the end of the day." But at The Bear, it wasn't just about surviving; it was about lifting each other up. Last night was an insane service, he says, but "even though it sucked, it was the most fun I ever had." Sue gently tries to steer him back to the topic, and we find out Carmy is applying to be an intern at an architectural firm. Well, we know he can draw, at least, from those food journals of his.

Speaking of those, Carmy leaves his old journals for Marcus to use, and Richie brings his daughter Eva to the restaurant for a surprise birthday party, where everyone is in attendance, from Richie's ex-wife Tiff and her new husband Frank to Carmy's former flame Claire. Sydney gives Richie a travel kit for his Japan trip and tells him to bring her back some weird candy. Carmy pulls out his phone and sends off one more text to his late brother Mikey, telling him: "All good." And on the plane to Japan, Richie grips the seat nervously... and another hand takes his! Jess is sitting next to him! It's happening! As the credits roll, we can still hear the characters chatting and laughing together. The show may be over, but life at The Bear goes on.

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