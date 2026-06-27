The Love Hypothesis: Watch First Trailer For Prime Video Adaptation Of Ali Hazelwood's Rom-Com Bestseller
"The scientific method" is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Prime Video on Saturday released the first trailer for "The Love Hypothesis," its upcoming movie adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novel. The teaser debuted at the streamer's Obsessed Fest fan event in Los Angeles.
As you can see in the video above, Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale") stars as Olive, a Ph.D. candidate looking to build a career in academia. "But when she realizes her best friend, Ahn (Rachel Marsh, "The Morning Show"), has fallen for her crush, Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay, "Not Suitable for Work"), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman, "Based on a True Story") to prove she's moved on," the official synopsis reads.
Who else is in The Love Hypothesis cast?
Olive's unconventional move turns into a fake relationship, and if you've ever read a romance novel that followed this trope... you know what comes next. "When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality," the description continues, "Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk."
"The Love Hypothesis" is directed by Claire Scanlon ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Abbott Elementary") and written by Sarah Rothschild ("The Sleepover"); Elizabeth Cantillon ("Galaxy Quest") produces.
In addition to Reinhart, Bateman, Marsh, and Duvernay, the cast also includes Jaboukie Young-White ("Abbott Elementary") and Arty Froushan ("Daredevil: Born Again").
Scroll through some photos from the movie below, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "The Love Hypothesis"?