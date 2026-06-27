The Love Hypothesis: Watch First Trailer For Prime Video Adaptation Of Ali Hazelwood's Rom-Com Bestseller

"The scientific method" is about to take on a whole new meaning.

Prime Video on Saturday released the first trailer for "The Love Hypothesis," its upcoming movie adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novel. The teaser debuted at the streamer's Obsessed Fest fan event in Los Angeles.

As you can see in the video above, Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale") stars as Olive, a Ph.D. candidate looking to build a career in academia. "But when she realizes her best friend, Ahn (Rachel Marsh, "The Morning Show"), has fallen for her crush, Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay, "Not Suitable for Work"), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman, "Based on a True Story") to prove she's moved on," the official synopsis reads.