Quotes Of The Week: The Bear, Avatar, House Of The Dragon, All American Special, And More
There might not be as much TV on in the summer, but there's still plenty of fodder for our Quotes of the Week column.
Case in point: our below list of the best small-screen sound bites from the past seven days, including one-liners and bon mots from "House of the Dragon," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "American Dad!" and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."
Elsewhere in this week's roundup, "Not Suitable for Work" throws a party that would make the characters on "Industry" proud, "Beyond the Gates" shows appreciation for a beloved '90s flick, and a character on "The Bear" points out that "The Bear" is definitely not a comedy.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
"We should go check it out."
"Or maybe we don't go visit a murderer's house, right?"
"Dead murderer."
"Disappeared dead murderer."
"Exactly. So there'll be zero murderers there."
Geri (Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg) has a very logical response to Rudy's (Charlie Hall) objections to investigating the killer's last known address
My Adventures With Superman
"Jimmy, are these really necessary?"
"My dear Lois, when have you ever been to a gala, an event, or a conference that didn't get attacked by supervillains?"
Spoiler alert: Jimmy (Ishmel Sahid) was right. Lois (Alice Lee) really should have known better.
Not Suitable for Work
"I don't want to go into the new year moping about AJ. And yes, Bill's gonna be back at work soon and yes, AJ's gonna be all, like, lovey dovey with him behind closed doors, but bro's got a plan."
"What, are you finally going to therapy?"
"No, I'm just gonna keep withdrawing into myself until no emotions can reach me."
We're a little concerned by Davis' (Will Angus) master plan to get over his crush on AJ
Not Suitable for Work (Bonus Quote!)
"This party is insane. Eighteen people have offered me cocaine!"
"Only 18?"
Josh (Jack Martin) is slightly surprised by how hard New York City financial analysts party
Beyond the Gates
"As the great Cher Horowitz said in the seminal fashion classic, 'As if!'"
Kat (Colby Nixon) responds to whether she'll suddenly bond with Eva following their kidney transplant — and why aren't we surprised that Kat is a huge "Clueless" fan?
American Dad!
"Is it just me, or have our lunch orders been really bad recently?"
"Beats me. I can't taste a thing. That's just one of the many benefits of long COVID!"
Stan (Seth MacFarlane) gets an unexpected PSA from Dick (David Koechner) on their lunch break
House of the Dragon
"You'll rue all this kit if you wind up in the drink."
"My strategy is expressly not to end up in the drink."
Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) chides Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) for wearing his heavy armor on the ship... how'd that turn out for you, eh, Tyland?
The Bear (Episode 1)
"Honestly, for consistency, McDonald's should have a Michelin star."
Chef Luca (Will Poulter) is blown away by his first McGriddle
The Bear (Episode 6)
"This is not funny."
Marcus and Luca's kitchen brawl is no laughing matter for Bear patron Allan (Brad Morris), who serves as a surrogate for viewers expecting more laughs from an Emmy-nominated comedy
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"It's the honor of a lifetime to help the Avatar. See, Toph?"
"No... I don't."
Toph (Miyako Cech) never misses an opportunity to make her friends uncomfortable, like reminding Katara (Kiawentiio) that she's blind
The Vampire Lestat
"Teenage girls with the resonant voices of men, screaming and thrashing for hours until their jawbones fell and the Devil could sing no more."
"...and you were 9?"
"It's what moms did with kids before LEGO and Peppa Pig."
Lestat (Sam Reid) recalls his mother bringing him to watch witch burnings as a child, much to Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) horror
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
"You don't think she's pretty?"
"I would take her to the movies if she paid. If she didn't pay, mmm, not so sure."
A World War I soldier (Larry David) can't muster up much enthusiasm for a photo of his fellow soldier's girlfriend back home
All American: End of Series
"'All American' is you. You are 'All American.' There is no 'All American' without you."
Onetime "All American" star Daniel Ezra says a heartfelt thank you to the show's fans in a pre-final season retrospective special