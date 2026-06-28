Quotes Of The Week: The Bear, Avatar, House Of The Dragon, All American Special, And More

There might not be as much TV on in the summer, but there's still plenty of fodder for our Quotes of the Week column.

Case in point: our below list of the best small-screen sound bites from the past seven days, including one-liners and bon mots from "House of the Dragon," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "American Dad!" and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."

Elsewhere in this week's roundup, "Not Suitable for Work" throws a party that would make the characters on "Industry" proud, "Beyond the Gates" shows appreciation for a beloved '90s flick, and a character on "The Bear" points out that "The Bear" is definitely not a comedy.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)