Why George Wendt Regretted His One St. Elsewhere Appearance

George Wendt played beloved boozer Norm Peterson numerous times outside of "Cheers," but the first time he did it he worried he'd made a mistake.

In March 1985 the Boston-based medical drama "St. Elsewhere" aired an episode where a few of its characters stopped by the "Cheers" bar and found Norm, Carla (Rhea Perlman) and Cliff (John Ratzenberger) hanging out. Tom Fontana, a producer and writer for "St. Elsewhere," recalled in a 2025 interview that Wendt felt "terrible" after production on the NBC shows' crossover wrapped up. When Fontana asked him why he felt bad, Wendt told him, "Because now I'll never get to play a different character on 'St. Elsewhere.'"

While other TV shows will sometimes let an actor play a different role if their first isn't that memorable, Fontana said that "St. Elsewhere" had a strict rule that guest actors must forever be confined to their first character on the show. "St. Elsewhere" was filled with small guest roles where up-and-coming actors like Tim Robbins and Ray Liotta could show off their range; now if Wendt wanted to land that sort of role, he'd have to look elsewhere.