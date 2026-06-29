Casting News: Another Summer House Star Exits, Krysten Ritter Plots Dexter Return, And More
Summer's over for another "Summer House" star.
Amanda Batula will not return to the Bravo reality series for Season 11, Variety reports. Batula's departure follows that of castmate West Wilson, with whom Batula is romantically involved.
West made her debut on the series in 2017. She dated, and later married, series star Kyle Cooke. The pair broke up in January of this year. Batula and West announced their relationship via Instagram in late March.
"We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," West and Batula said in a joint statement on their Instagram stories. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."
Per Variety, most of the Season 10 cast is expected to begin filming Season 11 in the Hamptons in July.
In other casting news...
* Despite her character, Mia, dying in Season 1, Krysten Ritter will return for "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2, Deadline reports. No word yet on whether Mia somehow returns from the dead, or if Ritter will play a new character in the Paramount+ sequel series. She joins fellow returning Season 1 castmate Uma Thurman.
* Alicia Vikander has been cast in Netflix's upcoming "Enigma Variations," based on André Aciman's bestselling novel. She'll play Claire opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("28 Years Later) as Paul. Per the official logline, the series "tells the story of a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him over the course of six transformative years."
* Tiffany Boone ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Lisa Gilroy ("The Studio"), and Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans") have joined the cast of Netflix's comedy series "A Hundred Percent." Boone will play Abby, a new mom and wife of a motivational speaker. Gilroy will play Jess, a female empowerment influencer and author. Lane will play Suzanne, a media mogul and self-help legend. The series' previously announced cast includes Nick Kroll ("Big Mouth"), Sam Richardson ("Veep"), Jason Mantzoukas ("The League"), and Vanessa Bayer ("SNL").
* "Nip/Tuck" alum Joely Richardson has been cast as a series regular in Apple TV's as-yet-untitled drama thriller from "Homeland" executive producer Alex Cary, per Deadline. The show stars Dakota Fanning ("All Her Fault") as an undercover Treasury agent "who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target... is at his core a good man and worthy of her love," the logline reads.
* Prime Video's adaptation of "The Probability of Miracles" has added Ben Feldman ("Superstore") and Brian Tee ("Chicago Med") to its cast, Variety reports. The series is centered on a teenager with a terminal cancer diagnosis who moves to a town where miracles are said to take place. Feldman will play Dr. Handsome, an oncologist. Tee will play Izzie, a chef and boyfriend to the teen's mom.