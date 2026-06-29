Casting News: Another Summer House Star Exits, Krysten Ritter Plots Dexter Return, And More

Summer's over for another "Summer House" star.

Amanda Batula will not return to the Bravo reality series for Season 11, Variety reports. Batula's departure follows that of castmate West Wilson, with whom Batula is romantically involved.

West made her debut on the series in 2017. She dated, and later married, series star Kyle Cooke. The pair broke up in January of this year. Batula and West announced their relationship via Instagram in late March.

"We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," West and Batula said in a joint statement on their Instagram stories. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

Per Variety, most of the Season 10 cast is expected to begin filming Season 11 in the Hamptons in July.