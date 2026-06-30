Willy Wonka-Inspired Competition, Featuring The Recreated Voice Of Gene Wilder, Sets Netflix Release Date — Watch A Teaser
Now we know when Netflix will start handing out its golden tickets — and they're bringing back the voice of a Hollywood legend, too.
The competition series "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," based on the Roald Dahl children's book that inspired the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," will premiere Wednesday, September 23 on the streamer with the first seven episodes, TVLine has learned. The final two episodes will debut a week later on September 30.
"The Golden Ticket" — which earned a series order last year — will also include a nod to the original film, featuring the recreated voice of star Gene Wilder, who played chocolatier Willy Wonka, and "honoring the legendary performance that has enchanted generations of audiences." (Wilder passed away in 2016.) Wilder's voice "has been recreated with the consent of Mr. Wilder's estate," per Netflix. Rusty Goffe, who played an Oompa Loompa in the film, will also reprise his role on the series.
The competition places 12 pairs of contestants inside Willy Wonka's legendary chocolate factory where they "must navigate a series of Wonka's games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally," per the official description. "In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory's wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka's life-changing prize."
Gene Wilder's estate has lent its support to the show
Gene Wilder's wife Karen B. Wilder, on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate, released a statement supporting the use of Wilder's voice on the show: "More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance. Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people's lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket' celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades."
Wilder's voice can be heard in a newly released teaser for the show, which you can watch above. In it, cheering contestants wait outside the gates as Wilder's Wonka announces: "For the first time in decades, I'm opening my beloved chocolate factory." Inside, we see the familiar rivers of chocolate, but Wilder's voice warns that some contestants will "say a most unfortunate goodbye."
Roald Dahl's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," first published in 1964, centered on a poor boy named Charlie who got a golden ticket that allowed him to tour a vast candy factory run by the mysterious Willy Wonka. It inspired the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," starring Wilder as Wonka, along with the 2005 Tim Burton film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," starring Johnny Depp, and 2023's "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet.
Press PLAY above for a first look at "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.