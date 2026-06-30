Willy Wonka-Inspired Competition, Featuring The Recreated Voice Of Gene Wilder, Sets Netflix Release Date — Watch A Teaser

Now we know when Netflix will start handing out its golden tickets — and they're bringing back the voice of a Hollywood legend, too.

The competition series "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," based on the Roald Dahl children's book that inspired the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," will premiere Wednesday, September 23 on the streamer with the first seven episodes, TVLine has learned. The final two episodes will debut a week later on September 30.

"The Golden Ticket" — which earned a series order last year — will also include a nod to the original film, featuring the recreated voice of star Gene Wilder, who played chocolatier Willy Wonka, and "honoring the legendary performance that has enchanted generations of audiences." (Wilder passed away in 2016.) Wilder's voice "has been recreated with the consent of Mr. Wilder's estate," per Netflix. Rusty Goffe, who played an Oompa Loompa in the film, will also reprise his role on the series.

The competition places 12 pairs of contestants inside Willy Wonka's legendary chocolate factory where they "must navigate a series of Wonka's games, tests, and temptations designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and morally," per the official description. "In this high-stakes social experiment, players will journey through the factory's wondrous and unpredictable landscape, adapting, strategizing, and withstanding the unknown while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. In the end, only one contestant will have what it takes to earn Wonka's life-changing prize."