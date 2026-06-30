Nemesis Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Coltrane Wilder and Isaiah Stiles aren't done antagonizing each other: "Nemesis" will be back for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Netflix renewed the crime thriller from Courtney A. Kemp ("Power") and Tani Marole on Tuesday.

"I feel blessed to get a Season 2. We thank the fans... it's because of them — there's no other reason," said Kemp, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, in a statement. "It's them showing up, them talking about it, and their huge social media response... We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans."

EP Marole added via statement: "Season 2, we're very grateful to have it... We're going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer."

He added: "Make no mistakes, Season 2 is going to be bigger and better."

For the week of May 11-17, "Nemesis" debuted at No. 3 among streaming originals with 832 million minutes viewed, while attracting the highest concentration of Black viewers (64%) of any title, per Nielsen, following its May 14 launch. It then climbed to No. 1 in its first full week of eligibility (May 18-24) with 1.31 billion minutes viewed, before slipping to No. 7 (635 million minutes) for the week of May 25-31.