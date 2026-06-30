Nemesis Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix
Coltrane Wilder and Isaiah Stiles aren't done antagonizing each other: "Nemesis" will be back for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
Netflix renewed the crime thriller from Courtney A. Kemp ("Power") and Tani Marole on Tuesday.
"I feel blessed to get a Season 2. We thank the fans... it's because of them — there's no other reason," said Kemp, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, in a statement. "It's them showing up, them talking about it, and their huge social media response... We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans."
EP Marole added via statement: "Season 2, we're very grateful to have it... We're going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer."
He added: "Make no mistakes, Season 2 is going to be bigger and better."
For the week of May 11-17, "Nemesis" debuted at No. 3 among streaming originals with 832 million minutes viewed, while attracting the highest concentration of Black viewers (64%) of any title, per Nielsen, following its May 14 launch. It then climbed to No. 1 in its first full week of eligibility (May 18-24) with 1.31 billion minutes viewed, before slipping to No. 7 (635 million minutes) for the week of May 25-31.
How did Nemesis Season 1 end?
"Nemesis" centers on Los Angeles Police Department Det. Isaiah Stiles (played by Matthew Law, "Abbott Elementary") and professional thief Coltrane Wilder (Y'lan Noel, "Insecure"). In the series' first season, Wilder wanted to pull off one more giant heist before he retired. Stiles was consumed with dismantling the robbery ring that Wilder oversaw. (Check out our in-depth interview with Law and Noel here.)
Season 1 consisted of eight episodes. At the end of the Season 1 finale, Stiles had to choose between helping his teen son, Noah, who had been shot, and pursuing Wilder, who was finally within Stiles' grasp. Stiles ultimately decided to help Noah; Stiles escaped.
"Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with 'Nemesis' — a shot that captivated audiences and never let go," Nne Ebong, Netflix vice president, studio scripted series, said in a statement. "Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2."
Will you watch "Nemesis" Season 2? Let us know in the comments!