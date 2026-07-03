Chris Evans Appeared On A TV Show Reboot Of A Franchise Harrison Ford Revived In The '90s

The 2000 TV series "The Fugitive" followed the success of the 1993 Harrison Ford-led movie of the same name, and it featured Chris Evans long before he became Captain America.

The crime thriller franchise has had several reboots since "The Fugitive" originally aired as a TV show in the 1960s. Ford's film earned rave reviews from critics and general audiences, additionally ranking as the second-highest grossing theatrical release of 1993. The next installment of "The Fugitive" came in the form of a 23-episode first season airing on CBS from 2000 to 2001. The series starred Tim Daly as Dr. Richard Kimble, who goes on the run from police after being wrongly implicated in his wife's murder.

Evans landed his second-ever TV role on "The Fugitive," appearing in Episode 3 as a minor character named Zack, a rowdy jock who enters Richard's bar with his friends and starts a brawl. This guest-star opportunity early on in Evans' career happened five years before his breakout role as the Human Torch in Marvel's "Fantastic Four" movie. Since "The Fugitive," Evans hasn't done much TV, though his performance in Apple TV's "Defending Jacob" in 2020 is worth noting. Still, Evans' movie career has brought him plenty of recognition.