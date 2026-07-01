The Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey Miniseries Finds A New Home — Here's Where And When It Will Release

More than two years after its initial announcement, "The Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey" limited series will finally see the light of day, TVLine has learned. Instead of dropping on Paramount+, as previously announced, the Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen-led miniseries will now release on its new home of Netflix, with the full series dropping this winter on the streaming giant.

The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.

McCarthy and Owen play JonBenét's parents, Patsy and John. Joining them on screen are Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey, Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as District Attorney Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey, and Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt. Additional recurring cast include Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, and Will Patton, with Margo Martindale guest-starring.

Richard LaGravenese ("Behind the Candelabra") will serve as showrunner, with Harrison Query ("Heads of State") and Tommy Wallach on board as co-writers and executive producers. McCarthy is also an EP on the miniseries. In addition, Anne Sewitsky ("Presumed Innocent") directs four episodes, including the series premiere, and executive-produces.



Will you be watching this iteration of JonBenét Ramsey's story? Let us know in the comments.