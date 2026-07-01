Godfather Of Harlem Won't Return For Season 5, Will End With Two-Hour Series Finale

Forest Whitaker's reign as "Godfather of Harlem" is coming to an end: MGM+ has opted to wrap the crime drama with a two-hour series finale in lieu of a fifth season.

The official logline reads: "Bumpy Johnson faces the ultimate reckoning as the walls close in around his empire. With enemies converging from every direction — political, criminal, and personal — Bumpy must draw on every alliance, every sacrifice, and every hard lesson earned across five seasons to protect what he has built and the people he loves. The two-hour conclusion delivers the culmination of Bumpy's extraordinary saga: a man who rose from the streets of Harlem to reshape the power structures of an entire era, and who now must decide what legacy he leaves behind."

Whitaker will return for the series finale alongside Ilfenesh Hadera (Mayme Thatcher Johnson), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Elise Johnson), Erik LaRay Harvey (Del Chance), and Rome Flynn (Frank Lucas).

Production begins in July. A premiere date will be announced later.