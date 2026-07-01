Godfather Of Harlem Won't Return For Season 5, Will End With Two-Hour Series Finale
Forest Whitaker's reign as "Godfather of Harlem" is coming to an end: MGM+ has opted to wrap the crime drama with a two-hour series finale in lieu of a fifth season.
The official logline reads: "Bumpy Johnson faces the ultimate reckoning as the walls close in around his empire. With enemies converging from every direction — political, criminal, and personal — Bumpy must draw on every alliance, every sacrifice, and every hard lesson earned across five seasons to protect what he has built and the people he loves. The two-hour conclusion delivers the culmination of Bumpy's extraordinary saga: a man who rose from the streets of Harlem to reshape the power structures of an entire era, and who now must decide what legacy he leaves behind."
Whitaker will return for the series finale alongside Ilfenesh Hadera (Mayme Thatcher Johnson), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Elise Johnson), Erik LaRay Harvey (Del Chance), and Rome Flynn (Frank Lucas).
Production begins in July. A premiere date will be announced later.
Forest Whitaker Is 'Grateful' for the Chance to Properly End Godfather of Harlem
"Playing Bumpy Johnson has been one of the greatest experiences of my career," Whitaker said in a statement. "This character, this story, and this ensemble have allowed me to explore the complexity of a man caught between ambition, loyalty, and survival. I'm grateful to Michael Wright and MGM+, Chris Brancato, 20th Television, Amazon, the entire creative team, and our extraordinary cast, for five seasons of exceptional collaboration."
Added head of MGM+ Michael Wright: "Forest Whitaker's portrayal of Bumpy Johnson has been nothing short of extraordinary, and this series has been a defining jewel of MGM+'s original programming slate. We are deeply proud to give Godfather of Harlem the sendoff it deserves — a two-hour finale that honors the ambition, craft, and emotional power the creative team and cast have brought to this series from day one. This is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that MGM+ was built to champion."
The TVLine Scorecard has been updated with the news. Are you sad to see "Godfather of Harlem" go? Or are you more grateful that it'll get the chance to end on its own terms?