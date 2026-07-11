Community Scripts Would Regularly Tell One Actor To Improvise Their Lines

Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) stands out in "Community" for his hilarious one-liners, often in the form of random zingers that come at the very end of a scene. It turns out, the magic that makes Troy so special on-screen is more than Glover's ability to read a well-written script. The man improvised many of his lines himself. In an interview with MS NOW, show creator Dan Harmon explained how his team of writers would often handle Troy's one-off commentary, saying, "If we were operating at a fast enough pace, we would put at the end of a scene, 'And then Donald says something funny.'"

They'd leave the cue and let Glover's comedic genius do the rest, and the results speak for themselves. Glover's consistent ad-libbed humor was a key factor for many of the best "Community" episodes. The actor was so good on his feet, he could often bring home a scene with an amusing line that would catch people off guard. This added a signature element of humor to the show that many diehard fans found endlessly amusing (even if a few outliers, like fellow actor Chevy Chase, never thought "Community" was all that funny).

Harmon pointed out that at first, the "leave it to Glover" cues were kind of a joke. As cynical writers, they expected pushback for asking him to do their jobs. Not from Glover. "Donald's response," Harmon said, "would be to riff a line funnier than we could have come up with."