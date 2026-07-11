What To Watch Saturday: Good Witch Star's Hallmark Movie, MLB Draft, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Katherine Barrell celebrates Christmas in July, the MLB Draft kicks off in Philly, and the UFC hosts a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.
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Showtimes for July 11, 2026
Psych Marathon
Celebrate the detective dramedy's 20th anniversary with this special marathon of fan-voted favorites. (Continues Sunday at 11 a.m.)
MLB Draft
Rounds 1-4 of the draft take place live from Philadelphia. (Continues Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on MLB.com.)
FIFA World Cup
- Norway vs. England (5 p.m.)
- Argentina vs. Switzerland (9 p.m.)
He Couldn't Let Go
A woman (Christina Milian) with a gift for reading body language realizes something is terribly wrong during a quiet night at home, turning an ordinary evening into a terrifying fight for survival.
The Long Walk
Set in a dystopian 1970s, 50 boys compete in an annually televised walking contest where each kid must maintain a steady pace or die trying; Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Mark Hamill star.
O Little Christmas Market
When a corporate developer threatens the Christmas market founded by her late father, a miniature artist (Katherine Barrell) falls for an architect (Stephen Huszar) whose firm is behind the buyout.
The Trouble With Christmas Mistletoe
An acquisitions executive (Jillian Murray) returns home for Christmas and reconnects with the former fiancé (Brett Varvel) she left behind.
UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2
Two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collides with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in this rematch 13 years in the making.
My Adventures With Superman
Superman tries to save the city; our heroes try to save Superman.