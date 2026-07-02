Ashley Tisdale To Star In Toxic Moms Comedy For Netflix

Ashley Tisdale is taking her real-life "toxic mom group" drama to Netflix.

The "High School Musical" alum will executive-produce and is expected to star in "Toxic Moms," a new comedy series in development at the streamer, Deadline reports. The half-hour comedy follows "a sleep-deprived new mom who's drawn into a clique of cool, wealthy mothers," per the official synopsis. "But when the group reveals its darker side, the series asks: in the isolation of motherhood, how far would you go to taste community?"

Sabrina Jalees ("Search Party") will pen the show, which is "informed by Tisdale's experience as a mom of two young children," with Ali Wong ("BEEF") also on board as an EP and eyed to direct if the project makes it to series. Jalees and Tisdale co-starred together on the short-lived Patricia Heaton CBS comedy "Carol's Second Act."

Tisdale — best known for playing Sharpay in the "High School Musical" franchise — made headlines in January by publishing an essay in The Cut entitled "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group," detailing her struggles fitting in with a group of celebrity moms who acted like high school bullies by intentionally leaving her out of things. She didn't name names, but fans quickly connected Tisdale's account to fellow Hollywood moms like Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor. Duff's husband Matthew Koma fired back at Tisdale, calling her "self-obsessed" and "tone-deaf," and Moore admitted she found the whole controversy "very upsetting."

Would you tune in to watch Tisdale battle "Toxic Moms" on Netflix? Let us know in a comment below!