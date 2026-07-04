Why Wyatt Woods From Elle Looks So Familiar
Think Tom Everett Scott from "Elle" looks familiar? Here's a hint: You might've seen him at Cousins Beach.
Before starring as Wyatt Woods in the "Legally Blonde" prequel, "Elle," Scott played Adam Fisher, father to Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." The YA series focuses on the Fisher brothers as they both fall in love with Belly (Lola Tung), a girl who has stayed at their beach house every summer since childhood.
Scott's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" character is flawed, which is why Scott has said he decided to take on the role. "I usually do nice guy and fun, funny, goofy dad," he told Yahoo Entertainment. "And this was: 'Oh, this guy's not likable.'" Adam has a strained relationship with both of his sons following his divorce from Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard). He is work-obsessed and had an affair with his secretary while Susannah was facing a cancer battle, which is why Conrad resents him so much.
What's next for Tom Everett Scott?
Scott's breakout role was in the 1996 film "That Thing You Do!" The movie, directed by Tom Hanks, follows a 1960s pop-rock band whose success reaches a new high after Scott's character joins them as a drummer. The actor is also known for his performances in films like "Boiler Room," "One True Thing," "Because I Said So," and "La La Land."
Next up, he's slated to star in the supernatural thriller movie "The Movers," alongside Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Jena Malone ("The Boroughs"), and Terrence Howard ("Empire").
Though there's no official "Elle" Season 2 cast list yet, Tom Everett Scott is likely to return. There's also no word yet on whether he'll be back in Cousins' Beach for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" finale movie. The sequel to the Prime Video hit series is currently in production.
The "Summer I Turned Pretty" film is expected to come out in 2027, but Prime Video has yet to announce an exact release date.