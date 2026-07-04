Why Wyatt Woods From Elle Looks So Familiar

Think Tom Everett Scott from "Elle" looks familiar? Here's a hint: You might've seen him at Cousins Beach.

Before starring as Wyatt Woods in the "Legally Blonde" prequel, "Elle," Scott played Adam Fisher, father to Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." The YA series focuses on the Fisher brothers as they both fall in love with Belly (Lola Tung), a girl who has stayed at their beach house every summer since childhood.

Scott's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" character is flawed, which is why Scott has said he decided to take on the role. "I usually do nice guy and fun, funny, goofy dad," he told Yahoo Entertainment. "And this was: 'Oh, this guy's not likable.'" Adam has a strained relationship with both of his sons following his divorce from Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard). He is work-obsessed and had an affair with his secretary while Susannah was facing a cancer battle, which is why Conrad resents him so much.