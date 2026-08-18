What To Watch Tuesday: *NSYNC Duo Hosts Cocktail Wars, AGT Quarterfinals Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Lance Bass and Joey Fatone host "Cocktail Wars," "America's Got Talent" enters a new round, and "Glee" vet Darren Criss visits "Password."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 18, 2026
Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour
In this stand-up special, the comedian explores "hangxiety," relives a plane bathroom nightmare, and breaks down dating a literal Chad.
Return to Paradise
Season 2 finale: Mack interrupts Glenn and Daisy's wedding when an uninvited guest collapses, poisoned by a seemingly random wedding program.
Ruthless
Desiree and Kal are steps away from taking down the Rakudushi compound; Ruth presents The Highest with a happy ending he never experienced before.
America's Got Talent
Ashford Sanders, Brook Lynn, Cris Sosa, Hundred Fingers, James & Marina, Jesse White Tumbling Team, Luke Taleno, Olivia Befus, Royal Lasers, Sando, and The CommUNITY ATL CHOIR perform.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon uncovers the source of dysfunction at Boodles Restaurant, helping bridge the owner's family divide to give this longtime establishment a chance.
The Real Housewives of London
Amanda and Juliet's feud boils over; Karen breaks down; Panthea storms out.
Beat Shazam
It's Ladies Night as dance instructors, psychics, and baton twirlers go head-to-head for the million-dollar prize.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include sisters beefing for likes on social media, a roommate who ghosted the gas bill, and ex-besties in a spicy showdown over internet fame.
ComicView
Mario Hodge trolls his family on Facebook; T Barb tells brutally honest parenting stories; Lance Woods keeps it real about interracial dating.
Cocktail Wars
Series premiere: Each episode pits three mixologists against each other to craft the perfect cocktail; *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone host.
Password
Darren Criss joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.