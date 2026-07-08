The Powerpuff Girls' Older Sister, Bliss, Explained

The Powerpuff Girls have long been known as a trio ... but did you know about Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup's older sister, Bliss? If you've never heard of the fourth member of the crime-fighting sisterhood, that's partly because her time on the Cartoon Network tentpole was short-lived.

The story of Bliss unfolds in a five-part special titled "Power of Four," broadcast during the second season of the series' 2016 relaunch. We learn that 10 years prior to the experiment that birthed our favorite trifecta of heroines, Professor Utonium tries to make the perfect little girl using the same primary three ingredients he later uses to create the Powerpuff Girls: sugar, spice, and everything nice ... plus the mysterious Chemical W, which he adds by mistake.

The experiment creates Bliss, who arrives with her own specific set of superpowers — telekinesis and teleportation — that differ from those of her younger sisters.