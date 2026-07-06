House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Recap: Careful What You Wish For, Queen

First order of business: Meet and question Daeron, who seems mightily afraid of his half-sister and who says nothing when she asks him about #TeamGreen's plans to thwart her. Annoyed, she orders guards to hold him in his room. After he's gone, Daemon casually reminds her that she'll have to kill the youth to ensure he doesn't try to unseat her.

Second order of business: Learn that there's basically no money for anything, thanks to Tyland's maneuverings (and the fact that they believe him dead after the Battle of the Gullet). But Rhaenyra is irked, mainly because she wants a big, public coronation to legitimize her rule, and there aren't funds to pay for it. Mysaria — now the official Mistress of Whispers, much to Daemon's dismay — points out that the people are on the verge of starving, and the optics of an expensive to-do aren't great. Rhaenyra orders her adviseres to send ravens to the major houses and demand tribute.

Next up: Where's Aemond and/or Sheepstealer? No one knows. So Rhaenyra offers a bounty (she doesn't have) for the capture of the missing factions. And the person who kills Aemond can have Harrenhal, because "I have no need of it now — all the Riverlands are mine." Her decisive exit from the meeting, however, is interrupted by a rat underfoot; they're running rampant in the wake of Aegon's killing all of King's Landing's exterminators.

Rhaenyra beats a path to the rooms where Alicent and Helaena are being held. "Where is my gold?" she demands, but Alicent says even her own father kept her out of the loop on that one. "I would refer you to the man himself, but you slew him without ceremony," the Green queen quips. They get into a shouting match when Alicent doesn't have any of the answers Rhaenyra needs. "I have done all I could!" Alicent cries. "Will you blame me, only, for what men have done?"

After everyone takes a breath, Rhaenyra says she'll free the women after Aemond has been found and eliminated. Until then, they'll be treated as prisoners at a white-collar-crime penitentiary. "So my position is such that I must hope for the capture and death of my son," Alicent observes.