What To Watch Sunday: Lestat Bites Into The Big Apple, MLB On Peacock, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Vampire Lestat" visits New York City, Major League Baseball takes over Peacock, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for July 5, 2026
MLB Star Spangled Sunday
- N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves (12:30 p.m.; also airs on NBC)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals (1 p.m.)
- Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (1 p.m.)
- Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees (1:30 p.m.)
- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians (2 p.m.)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (2:30 p.m.)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals (3 p.m.)
- Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (3:30 p.m.)
- Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros (3:30 p.m.)
- San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies (4 p.m.)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks (4 p.m.)
- Miami Marlins at Athletics (4:30 p.m.)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners (5 p.m.)
- San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m.; also airs on NBC)
- Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels (9:30 p.m.)
FIFA World Cup
- Brazil vs. Norway (4 p.m.)
- Mexico vs. England (8 p.m.)
Patience
A young autistic girl witnesses her father's murder but is unable to tell anyone what happened.
Grantchester
Alphy's trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when a passenger is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect; Miss Scott hides a big secret.
House of the Dragon
Is sitting the Iron Throne the same as claiming the Iron Throne? Rhaenyra is about to find out!
The Vampire Lestat
The band records their album in New York, as Lestat revisits his musical origins and pushes them all to new extremes; Louis comes clean about his guilty pleasure.
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty gotta evolve, broh.