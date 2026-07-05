Quotes Of The Week: The Bear, House Of The Dragon, Dutton Ranch, Criminal Minds, And More
It's Fourth of July weekend, so TVLine is celebrating TV's best verbal firecrackers in our latest Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "The Bear," "Brilliant Minds," "Dutton Ranch," "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," "House of the Dragon," and "The Valley."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "My Adventures With Superman" navigates dating, "Days of Our Lives" delivers hair advice, and "In the City" makes a dramatic exit. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Elle" and "Next Gen NYC."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
The Bear (Episode 7)
"What's going on there?"
"OK, so... well, that's your son, Carm, with Sydney. She's great."
"Are they dating?"
"Um, there's... I don't think so? But there are a lot of— there are some theories."
Pete's (Chris Witaske) flustered response to Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) suggests he's well aware of the very vocal corner of "The Bear" fandom that 'ships Carmy and Sydney
The Valley
"Danny saying he's not allowed to dance is so 'Footloose'-coded... How dare he move his hips! Like, what are we?"
Lacy thinks the embattled Danny just needs to kick off his Sunday shoes
My Adventures With Superman
"You have to escalate, put yourself out there. Oh! Remember CrushRush?"
"The romantic telephone application?"
We love watching Lois (Alice Lee) help Kara (Kiana Madeira) navigate modern dating, but we're embarrassed to admit it took a second for us to realize that "romantic telephone application" is Kara's way of saying "dating app"
Days of Our Lives
"What do you think about red? ... Or maybe a pink bob. I think I can make that work, right?"
"Baby, you could make a green behive work. Doesn't mean you should."
As she begins chemo, Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets wig advice from Paulina (Jackée Harry), with some blunt honesty thrown in free of charge
Elle
"Marlena's possession was all I had."
After having a pivotal "Days of Our Lives" episode spoiled for her, Elle (Lexi Minetree) laments that she can no longer enjoy her favorite show
Elle (Bonus Quote!)
"Wait, did you adopt or shop?"
"The Spellings just redecorated and the earth tones don't match their new color palette, so I rescued this little blondie from them."
Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel reveals how Elle (Lexi Minetree) met her four-legged bestie Bruiser, while revealing that Elle's mother (June Diane Raphael) has an extremely loose definition of the word "rescue"
Dutton Ranch
"Suck a d**k, Denise!"
Yeah, what Beth (Kelly Reilly) said!
House of the Dragon
"I assume everyone else is dead?"
Otto (Rhys Ifans) is unfazed after returning from the dungeons to find his entire family gone and Rhaenyra sitting the Iron Throne
Brilliant Minds
"This thing has taken over my life. It's unpredictable, stubborn, moody. I never know what it needs. It's all I can think about."
"Are we still talking about a fern?"
"I love you, Oliver. I want to play Bach for you. I want to put you in the sun."
True to their history, Josh (Teddy Sears) and Oliver (Zachary Quinto) declare love for each other in the dorkiest way possible — and we love it
Next Gen NYC
"She's giving him an olive branch. Or, not an olive branch, what's the saying? Like an arm? I don't know. Finger? She's casting him a life float."
Brooks navigates rough verbal waters in his confessional
Next Gen NYC (Bonus Quote!)
"Being friends with Ariana and being friends with Georgia is like, the difference is night and day. Ariana is very Type A and I would say Georgia is like Type Y."
Rowan creates a new personality designation to describe her friend Georgia
In the City
"The girl in white should leave."
"It's f**king pink, you b*tch!"
Danielle sets the record straight after she is accused of committing a fashion faux pas by wearing white to a wedding
Criminal Minds: Evolution
"You know, you don't really strike me as the kind of reckless person who would come in here under their real name, Joshua."
"You must call me... God."
Voit (Zach Gilford) realizes that the man sitting across from him is his copycat, aka The Fan (Justin Kirk)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
"Fashion superstar Carson Kressley, do you like your stories?"
"Oh, yes! 'All My Children,' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' ... Is 'Passions' still on?"
We wish, Carson — we wish