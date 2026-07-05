Quotes Of The Week: The Bear, House Of The Dragon, Dutton Ranch, Criminal Minds, And More

It's Fourth of July weekend, so TVLine is celebrating TV's best verbal firecrackers in our latest Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "The Bear," "Brilliant Minds," "Dutton Ranch," "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," "House of the Dragon," and "The Valley."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "My Adventures With Superman" navigates dating, "Days of Our Lives" delivers hair advice, and "In the City" makes a dramatic exit. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Elle" and "Next Gen NYC."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)