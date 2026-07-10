Why ABC Canceled Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor

From cancellation to revival to cancellation again, Kiefer Sutherland's political thriller "Designated Survivor" faced numerous obstacles during its run from 2016 to 2019. In all three seasons of the show, Sutherland starred as Tom Kirkman — a cabinet member who becomes president of the United States after an attack kills all of those slated to succeed ahead of him.

"Designated Survivor" aired its first two seasons on ABC before being canceled by the network in 2018. Later that year, Netflix picked up "Designated Survivor" for a third season produced by Entertainment One. But just one month after Season 3 premiered on the streaming platform in 2019, Netflix canceled "Designated Survivor" once again.

Regarding the reason ABC canceled the series, a report from Variety revealed that a lot transpired behind the scenes. Ratings dropped from Season 1 to Season 2, falling from an average of 12.1 million viewers to 8.6 million. Additionally, Sutherland, who was contractually granted jurisdiction over the showrunner, reportedly took issue with the creative direction of the series. The report also stated that his contract required production to be moved from Toronto to Los Angeles for Season 3, and the costs associated with that posed a problem for the future of "Designated Survivor" on ABC.